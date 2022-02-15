Report: Vikings to Introduce Kevin O'Connell as Their Head Coach on Thursday

O'Connell will be officially introduced in Minnesota with his first Vikings press conference.

No need to panic, folks.

Vikings Twitter began to grow increasingly concerned on Tuesday morning when there was still no news about Kevin O'Connell being announced and introduced as Minnesota's next head coach. Two nights and a full day had come and gone since the Rams' Super Bowl victory, rumors about Sean McVay retiring continued to swirl, and a long-tortured fanbase began to let its collective mind wonder if this was going to be another Josh McDaniels situation.

And then Adam Schefter put that to rest.

"[The] Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach on Thursday, per league sources," tweeted the ESPN insider.

So there you have it. O'Connell is enjoying a few days of celebration in Los Angeles, culminating in the Rams' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and then he's officially off to Minnesota for an introductory press conference at TCO Performance Center and the beginning of a new era of Vikings football.

It never really made sense to be worried about O'Connell spurning the Vikings, especially after he started building out an entire coaching staff over the past week-plus. Even if McVay does retire, O'Connell had already committed to Minnesota and the Rams have Raheem Morris right there as a succession option with previous head coaching experience.

Then again, you never know. Anything can happen, and I can't blame Vikings fans — who have been through it all during their fandom — for letting those thoughts creep in.

We're still waiting on an official announcement from the team and an exact time for O'Connell's Thursday press conference, but this Schefter report ends any doubt about who the Vikings' next head coach will be.

There will be plenty to come from Thursday's presser, so stick around.

