Report: Vikings' J.J. McCarthy 'will likely take more snaps with the No. 1 unit'
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy impressed in his first NFL preseason action, and according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis it will lead to more opportunities in practice.
McCarthy played 30 snaps against the Raiders on Saturday, the most by any quarterback on the roster. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He earned an 81.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, which was third-highest on the Vikings' offense regardless of position.
"McCarthy’s debut Saturday won’t slow the hype train, but it also won’t change O’Connell’s decision on who’s starting in Week 1," Lewis wrote in his first 53-man projection of the preseason. "McCarthy will likely take more snaps with the No. 1 unit this week and in the coming weeks."
According to PFF, he had the highest-graded performance out of any rookie quarterback and the sixth-highest-graded performance out of any quarterback in the league before the Sunday games.
On Saturday, presumed starter Sam Darnold played only 12 total snaps. He completed four of his eight passes for 59 yards and finished with a 72.1 PFF grade.
The Vikings still have two more preseason games on the schedule. Starting with Saturday's game against the Browns and next Saturday's preseason finale against the Eagles, it will give McCarthy two opportunities to showcase his skills on the road. The Vikings are just under 30 days away from their regular-season opener against the Giants.