Report: Vikings "Actively Discussing" Long-Term Contract With Anthony Harris

The Vikings are actively discussing a long-term deal with star safety Anthony Harris, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

If it happens, Harris would remain with the franchise who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015 for the foreseeable future. It would also keep the Vikings' elite safety duo of Harris and Harrison Smith together as Mike Zimmer's team goes through a period of major turnover elsewhere in the secondary.

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Vikings would let Harris walk in free agency and sign a lucrative contract with a team possessing more cap space. Then, right before the franchise tag window closed on March 16, the Vikings decided to tag Harris. They had cleared up enough cap space by restructuring Kirk Cousins' deal, and tagging Harris gave them more time to either work on a possible long-term deal or trade him.

Since then, the future has been uncertain for Harris and the Vikings. The Browns and Giants reportedly emerged as potential trade partners, but a deal has yet to happen. For now, Harris will remain on the Vikings roster next year and be owed $11.4 million on the franchise tag.

All along, Harris's priorities have been fairly clear. He wants a long-term deal, as this is realistically the 28-year-old's one chance to cash in on a lucrative contract. But he also has made it clear that he loves being in Minnesota and would like to return. The long-term deal likely takes precedent over the destination. But now, it appears Harris might get both of his wishes. From Tomasson's story:

One source said there is an increased belief now that Harris, ranked the NFL’s top safety in 2019 by Pro Football Focus, will play for the Vikings in 2020, whether it is with the franchise tag of $11.441 million or a long-term deal. A source said Harris’ preference is to sign a long-term deal with Minnesota. Such a deal not only could keep Harris happy and lock him up beyond 2020, it also could lower his salary-cap number for 2020, with the Vikings able to push some money into future seasons. Harris wants a contract that puts him among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. That could be an average of about $14 million per season.

The Vikings have lost three starting corners this offseason (Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander) and both of their backup safeties (Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo). That could make it worth it to keep Harris paired with Smith, even if it means devoting a significant portion of the salary cap on just their two starting safeties. But as Tomasson mentions, a long-term deal for Harris would likely be structured to lower his cap hit in 2020 and push much of the money down the line in the form of a signing bonus.

Even if the two sides are discussing a long-term contract, there may not be any official decision made for some time. They have until the franchise tag deadline on July 15th to work out a deal. And there are other dominoes in play that could affect the process. If the Vikings were to pull off a trade for Washington tackle Trent Williams, they would possibly need to trade Harris to create the cap space to sign Williams to an extension.

