Report: Vikings' Oli Udoh Arrested in Miami For Disorderly Conduct

Udoh, a backup offensive lineman, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting.
Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested in Miami on Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, according to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640.

"(Udoh) was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me," Slater tweeted.

The Vikings are on their bye week after a 5-1 start, which means players were free to take some time away from the team and go home or travel wherever they please. Udoh, a North Carolina native, apparently went to Miami over the weekend.

It's unclear what this news means for Udoh's future, both legally and with the Vikings. This story will be updated if and when additional details become available.

Udoh was drafted out of Elon in the sixth round in 2019. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons, he earned a starting job at right guard for the 2021 season. Udoh started 16 of 17 games that season, 14 at right guard and two at left tackle, playing nearly 1,100 offensive snaps. He played fairly well early on, but mostly struggled in pass protection down the stretch.

This year, Udoh is a backup who has seen just three offensive snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. He also plays on special teams.

Udoh is the final year of his rookie contract and will hit free agency in the spring.

