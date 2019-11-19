Viking
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Rick Spielman Confirms Vikings Planned to Attend Colin Kaepernick's Workout in Atlanta

Will Ragatz

The Vikings were one of the estimated 25 NFL teams scheduled to attend Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta on Saturday, according to Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.

Spielman spoke to local reporters on Tuesday morning, answering a variety of questions about the Vikings and their season to this point. The topic of Kaepernick was raised towards the end of the session.

"The Colin Kaepernick situation, you know, it was sprung on us last week," Spielman said. "We're always going to do our due diligence. We were one of the teams that were down there for the workout, but we just treated it like any other workout. We cover hundreds of workouts all year, from colleges to the pro guys we bring in here, and it was just another opportunity for us to cover another workout."

The whole situation with Kaepernick's workout was somewhat bizarre. The NFL announced it somewhat last-minute, and the fact that it took place on a Saturday meant teams couldn't send some of their top decision-makers to observe. Had it taken place on a Tuesday, as most NFL workouts do, it would've been more convenient for teams to give it their full attention.

Kaepernick eventually elected to move the workout from the NFL's chosen location (the Atlanta Falcons practice facility) to an area high school. His representatives cited an "unusual" waiver the NFL was making Kaepernick sign, and the fact that media were not going to be allowed at the Falcons facility, as reasons for moving the workout.

Spielman didn't comment when asked if the Vikings attended the re-located workout. "I'm not going to get into any details on anything," he said. It has been reported that only seven or eight teams attended the actual workout, with the Vikings not being one of them, but it's possible they had a presence.

There has been criticism towards both sides – the NFL and Kaepernick – on whether or not the workout was more of a publicity stunt than a legitimate attempt to end Kaepernick's absence from the league. Regardless, it's clear he wants to get back into the NFL and has been staying prepared for the opportunity to do so. There is obviously some league-wide interest in Kaepernick, who reportedly impressed scouts at his workout and still has excellent arm talent.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, hasn't played since the end of the 2016 season. He became an extremely controversial figure by kneeling during the national anthem to peacefully protest police brutality and systemic racism in America.

The Vikings, in theory, could use an upgrade at their backup quarterback position. Behind Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and practice squad member Jake Browning make up one of the more underwhelming QB depth groups in the NFL.

However, if any team is going to sign Kaepernick – and there are reasons to believe none will – it would seem unlikely that the Vikings are that team, due to their current success and the personality of head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is notoriously not fond of players who cause off-field distractions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirk Cousins: Broncos Have "The Best Defense We Will Play" This Season

Will Ragatz
1 1

The Broncos may be 3-6, but their defense presents a formidable challenge.

Gary Kubiak's Scheme a Big Reason Why Vikings Offense is Thriving in 2019

Will Ragatz
1 0

Mike Zimmer has a lot of respect and appreciation for what Kubiak has brought to the table this year.

Dalvin Cook is On a Historic Pace Through Ten Games in 2019

Will Ragatz
1 1

A look at where Cook's numbers stack up through the season's first ten games.

Breaking Down The NFC Playoff Picture

Will Ragatz
0

Assessing the playoff contenders, seeding possibilities, remaining schedules and more.

Where Does Vikings Win Over Cowboys Rank Among Best Victories of Mike Zimmer Era?

Will Ragatz
0

Sunday's win over the Cowboys is up there.

Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Broncos, Week 11

Will Ragatz
38 0

Follow along with the game right here.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Hold Onto Top-Ten Spot

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings narrowly avoided disaster on Sunday.

Vikings Show Impressive Resiliency in Rallying From 20-Point Deficit

Will Ragatz
1 0

The Vikings needed to find a way to mount a comeback, and they got it done.

For Banged-Up Vikings, Bye Week is Arriving at Perfect Time

Will Ragatz
0

A much-needed off week will hopefully allow several players to get healthy for the stretch run.

Vikings 27, Broncos 23: Three Takeaways From An Epic Comeback Victory

Will Ragatz
4 0

It was a tale of two halves in Minneapolis on Sunday.