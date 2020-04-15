InsideTheVikings
Rumor: Vikings In Discussions to Acquire Odell Beckham Jr. From Browns for 2021 Picks

Will Ragatz

A major rumor has sent shockwaves through social media on Wednesday. According to Marc Malusis, a host for WFAN radio in New York, the Vikings are in discussions with the Browns to acquire star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2021. "Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed," Malusis tweeted.

Malusis is not an NFL insider like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapaport, but he has been with WFAN for a long time, appears on TV on SNY, and is well-respected. This is worth taking seriously as a possibility.

With that said, there are a number of reasons to be skeptical about this from the Vikings' perspective. The Vikings have roughly $8 million in 2020 cap space right now when you account for the amount they need to sign their incoming draft picks. Beckham has a $14.25 million cap hit. This trade would have to be accompanied by another move, probably involving Anthony Harris or Riley Reiff, who are the Vikings' two clearest avenues for creating cap space.

Read: Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Zoom Press Conference

If the Vikings were seriously interested in this, they could make the financials work. However, there are other reasons why it doesn't necessarily make a ton of sense. The Vikings just traded Stefon Diggs because he made it clear he wanted to be traded, but Mike Zimmer wasn't thrilled with some of Diggs's "diva" actions during his time in Minnesota, including missing a practice last October and throwing his helmet on the sidelines multiple times. Whether fair or not, Beckham has gained a similar reputation during his six-year career, which makes it worth considering if Zimmer would welcome this move.

On the field, this would be a massive acquisition for the Vikings. Beckham is a supremely talented, superstar receiver who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his five healthy NFL seasons. He would form an elite duo with Adam Thielen, giving Kirk Cousins two all-world options at the position. Getting Beckham for just a second and fifth-round pick in 2021 would be a coup.

Update: Multiple people connected to the teams have shot this rumor down.

Paul Allen, the voice of the Vikings, has a source telling him that this is "fake news."

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot got a similar response from a source.

We will continue to update this story if anything else is reported.

