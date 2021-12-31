Sean Mannion, Not Kellen Mond, to Start at QB for Vikings vs. Packers at Lambeau Field

Sean Mannion's third NFL start will have slightly higher stakes than the previous two.

His starting debut came in Week 17 of the 2017 season, when the Rams opted to rest Jared Goff and other starters because they had clinched a division title and were locked into the No. 3 or 4 seed in the NFC. Two years later, he started another meaningless regular season finale for the 2019 Vikings, who were going to be the No. 6 seed regardless of that game's outcome.

Mannion's combined numbers in those starts: 32 for 55 (58 percent) for 295 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumbles lost. His teams lost both games.

Now the seventh-year career backup will be thrust into action in a situation with a lot more pressure involved. Kirk Cousins went on the COVID list on Friday morning, so he's out for Sunday night's game against the Packers at frigid Lambeau Field. That's a must-win game for the Vikings' slim playoff hopes, as they'll be eliminated from the hunt with a loss and an Eagles win over Washington earlier in the day.

So in steps Mannion, who was just activated off the COVID list himself. He's expected to get the starting nod in Green Bay over rookie Kellen Mond and the recently-reacquired Kyle Sloter.

It's not surprising to hear that Mannion will be the Vikings' QB for this game. Mike Zimmer knows his job is on the line, so he's going to go with the guy who has the most knowledge of the offense. There's a reason Mond, the third-round pick out of Texas A&M, has been inactive all year. He's clearly well behind Mannion in terms of things like understanding the scheme and reading defenses. Sloter just got here, so he was never going to be a realistic option. Mannion is the safe pick.

Still, I understand the frustration from fans who would rather see Mond. Mannion has never come close to showing the ability to be a starting-caliber QB in the NFL. He is severely lacking in arm talent and has zero mobility. Although Mond might make some major mistakes from a processing and decision-making standpoint, at least he has a big arm and can move around. The Vikings aren't winning this game without a miracle either way, so I get the line of thinking that goes "why not see what the rookie can do?"

I also get why Zimmer is going to start Mannion. It could be an unmitigated disaster if Mond goes out there before he's ready, perhaps similar to what happened to the Saints' Ian Book against the Dolphins last week. At least Mannion will get everyone lined up in the correct spots, know all the plays, and do whatever he can to get the ball to Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson as much as possible.

Either way, Cousins going on the COVID list was essentially the nail in the coffin of the Vikings' 2021 season. The line has moved from Packers by 6.5 to Packers by 13.5 since Cousins was ruled out. Mannion — or Mond, for that matter — leading the Vikings to a win would be a truly shocking result.

