Should the Vikings Sign Recently-Waived Thaddeus Moss, Son of Randy?

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss was released by the Washington Football Team recently, and naturally, it's worth wondering if the Vikings will have any interest. Moss, as you're probably aware, is the son of Randy Moss, who is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

I think it would be a solid low-cost move to add depth. There's no guarantee Moss would even make the roster out of training camp, but why not give him a shot?

Moss was a three-star recruit from Charlotte and began his college career at North Carolina State. After playing sparingly during his freshman year, he transferred to LSU. Moss sat out in 2017 and missed all of 2018 with a foot injury, but had his breakout year in 2019. With future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow at the helm, Moss started 12 games for the Tigers, catching 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps more impressively, Moss stepped up in a big way in the two biggest games of the year. In the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, he posted a career-high 99 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass. In the national championship game against Clemson, he added two more touchdown receptions. Moss was a big part of a historic offense that also featured Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Moss went undrafted last year and was scooped up by Washington, but spent the year on injured reserve.

At 6'3, 250 pounds, Moss has good size and decent athleticism. He doesn't do anything especially well, but he has the potential to develop into a solid player if he can stay healthy. After losing Kyle Rudolph this offseason, the Vikings could use another tight end. If they were to sign Moss, he could compete with Brandon Dillon and a late-round rookie for the No. 3 TE spot behind Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin.

The Vikings aren’t going to make a move just because of his last name, but it’s worth a shot from a football perspective. Why not?

