SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeNewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Six Young Vikings Who Need More Playing Time For the Rest of 2020

Will Ragatz

Sitting at 1-5 during their bye week, it's clear that the Vikings aren't going to turn things around and compete for a playoff spot. That means that the final ten games of the 2020 season need to be about evaluating and developing young talent with an eye on the future.

The Vikings are already playing plenty of their young core. Justin Jefferson is having a breakout year at receiver, Jeff Gladney and Cam Dantzler are the team's top two cornerbacks, and Garrett Bradbury is locked in as the starting center. But it's time to embrace the youth movement to an even further degree. Here are six players with varying levels of playing time who need to see additional snaps down the stretch.

Irv Smith Jr.

Through the first four games of the season, Smith had been a complete non-factor in the Vikings' offense with just two catches for 14 yards. Then the Vikings pledged to get him more involved in the offense ahead of the Seahawks game. They weren't kidding. Smith has eight catches for 109 yards over the past two games – including three catches of 23 yards or more – and has looked very impressive while doing it.

Now it's time to unleash him even further as the TE1. The Vikings should be looking to trade Kyle Rudolph and make Smith a full-time player in the offense. There's no reason why he shouldn't be the No. 3 option in the passing game after Adam Thielen and Jefferson.

Ezra Cleveland (at left tackle, preferably)

Cleveland got his first start of the season at right guard against the Falcons and had a predictably up-and-down performance, allowing five pressures and a sack but showing off his athleticism and power during various flashes.

The second-round pick from Boise State needs to remain in the starting lineup for the rest of the year. But ideally, that won't be at guard. The Vikings need to be actively trying to find a trade partner for Riley Reiff, partially so they can clear his salary and get back a draft pick. A Reiff trade would also be important in that it would allow the Vikings to stop messing around with Cleveland at guard and move him back to the position they drafted him at: left tackle. He needs to start getting reps there and developing as the team's LT of the future.

Oli Udoh

Whether Cleveland moves to left tackle or not, the Vikings should evaluate what they have at the guard position. Dakota Dozier isn't a starting-caliber player and won't be part of this team's long-terms plans. So the Vikings should turn to Udoh, the 2019 sixth-round pick who had a strong training camp and has been working at both tackle and guard. With Cleveland and Brian O'Neill penciled in as the tackles of the future, it's worth seeing what Udoh can do at guard. If Reiff is traded, here's what the O-line should look like for the rest of the year: Cleveland-Udoh-Bradbury-Elflein-O'Neill

D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum played a career-high 33 snaps against the Falcons and put up his best performance of the year. Now, with Yannick Ngakoue traded to Baltimore, he's in line for even more playing time. Andre Patterson and the Vikings should prioritize development and upside by starting Wonnum over Jalyn Holmes at defensive end along with Ifeadi Odenigbo.

James Lynch

Lynch made his NFL debut with eight snaps against the Seahawks in Week 5 and managed to record a sack despite minimal playing time. He saw 13 more snaps last weekend against the Falcons. After the bye, the Vikings need to continue gradually increasing his role at the expense of Jaleel Johnson, who has been one of the lowest-graded defensive tackles in the NFL this season. It's fine to keep playing Shamar Stephen at nose tackle, but the three-technique job should be a rotation between Lynch and Armon Watts.

Troy Dye

Vikings fans might have forgotten about Dye since he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury following Week 2. But the rookie linebacker from Oregon is reportedly on track to return against the Packers following the bye, and he should be a key part of an Anthony Barr-less LB corps down the stretch of this season. The Vikings have been leaning on three veterans in Eric Kendricks, Eric Wilson, and Todd Davis. If Dye is healthy, he should start eating into the snaps of Wilson and/or Davis.

Other names to watch: Armon Watts, Harrison Hand, Jordan Brailford, Ryan Connelly, K.J. Osborn, Josh Metellus

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 7 Viewing Guide for Vikings Fans: NFC North, Tank Watch, Big Games

With no game this weekend, here's what Vikings fans should be tracking instead.

Will Ragatz

Week 7 NFL Picks: Steelers Over Titans, Texans Stun Packers

Will Ragatz's prediction for every game in the Week 7 NFL slate.

Will Ragatz

Justin Jefferson Named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 6

The Vikings' breakout rookie receiver was the NFL's best first-year player last weekend.

Will Ragatz

Rookie D.J. Wonnum Could See Major Role With Yannick Ngakoue Gone

The Vikings can also get a good look at Jordan Brailford, who they added from the WFT practice squad.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Listening to Trade Talks About Kyle Rudolph, Pat Elflein, Tajae Sharpe

The Vikings dealt Yannick Ngakoue and might not be done making moves ahead of the 2020 trade deadline.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Won't Admit to Rebuilding, But Ngakoue Trade Might Not Be Their Last

The Vikings have some major decisions to make about the direction of their team going forward.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Safety George Iloka Out For 2020 Season With Torn ACL

The backup safety will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, which could become important if Anthony Harris is traded.

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter To Have Surgery on Herniated Disc, Officially Out For 2020 Season

The Vikings' superstar defensive end won't play a snap in 2020 due to a herniated disc in his neck.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Trade Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens Less Than Two Months After Acquiring Him

The Vikings are 1-5 and this might not be the last player they trade away ahead of the deadline.

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Pursue Former Bills Guard Quinton Spain?

The Vikings could desperately use an upgrade at guard, but does that make sense in a lost season?

Will Ragatz