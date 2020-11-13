SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Taking Stock of the NFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 10

Will Ragatz

Winning two straight games has rejuvenated the Vikings' season and gotten them back into the NFC playoff picture, even if they still have plenty of work to do. Heading into a crucial Week 10 matchup against the Bears on Monday Night Football, let's take a look at the NFC standings so you have an idea of which teams to be rooting against this week and every week going forward.

Here are the current playoff teams:

1. New Orleans Saints: 6-2 (NFC South leader)

2. Seattle Seahawks: 6-2 (NFC North leader)

3. Green Bay Packers: 6-2 (NFC North leader)

4. Philadelphia Eagles: 3-4-1 (NFC East leader)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-3

6. Arizona Cardinals: 5-3

7. Los Angeles Rams: 5-3

The Saints and Seahawks have narrow leads in their respective divisions. The Eagles have some cushion in the awful East, while the Packers are up 1.5 games on the Bears and three games on the Vikings in the North.

Here are the other playoff contenders:

8. Chicago Bears: 5-4

9. San Francisco 49ers: 4-5

10. Minnesota Vikings: 3-5

The Lions, Falcons, Panthers, Washington Football Team, Cowboys, and Giants are unlikely to make a run towards the playoffs, though it's not out of the question with so many games remaining.

With it being highly unlikely that the Vikings could make up a three-game deficit to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the second half, they need to focus on securing one of the three wild card spots.

Here's the remaining strength of schedule ranking for each of the top ten teams, according to ESPN's Football Power Index:

Saints: 6th

Seahawks: 23rd

Packers: 31st

Eagles: 14th

Buccaneers: 10th

Cardinals: 5th

Rams: 4th

Bears: 22nd

49ers: 9th

Vikings: 29th

That would seem to bode well for the Vikings, with each of the Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers in the top ten in remaining schedule difficulty. The Cardinals and Rams currently hold the 6th and 7th seeds and have top-five strength of schedules the rest of the way.

For one more comparison, let's take a look at what the analytics think about each of the NFC contenders. Here is their average ranking among four advanced measures: ESPN's FPI, Football Outsiders' DVOA, Pro Football Focus's overall team grades, and FiveThirtyEight's ELO.

Saints: 3.0

Seahawks: 5.0

Packers: 5.75

Eagles: 24.0

Buccaneers: 3.75

Cardinals: 13.25

Rams: 8.5

Bears: 17.5

49ers: 11.5

Vikings: 13.5

That is far from a perfect measure, but it should give us some sense of the true quality of each NFC contender. It would appear that the Vikings' best chance of getting into the playoffs is to pass the Cardinals, although the Rams are also within reach. Don't forget about the 49ers, who are too good to go down without a fight, even with all of their injuries.

Of course, the most important thing for the Vikings to do is take care of their own business. Monday night's game against the Bears isn't technically a "must-win game," but it certainly feels that way. Winning and getting to 4-5 would keep the Vikings in the thick of things with three winnable home games (against the Cowboys, Panthers, and Jaguars) up next. Losing and falling back to 3-6 would give them virtually zero margin for error during the final seven games.

The Vikings almost certainly need to have a record of at least 6-6 after Week 13, although 7-5 would be preferable. That's because two of their final four games are against the Buccaneers and Saints, and rematches with the Bears and Lions are far from automatic wins. Those games against the top two teams in the NFC South will give the Vikings chances to pick up impressive victories over teams who might end up directly in front of them for a wild card spot, but they'll be very difficult given that both are on the road.

I'll have a Week 10 viewing/rooting guide posted ahead of Sunday's action, so keep an eye out for that.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Activate Pat Elflein From Injured Reserve

The former Ohio State guard had been out since Week 1 with a hand injury.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Bears Will Showcase Two of NFL's Best Rookie Cornerbacks

The Vikings' Jeff Gladney and the Bears' Jaylon Johnson have bright futures in the NFC North.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Bears Initial Injury Report: Dantzler Returns, No Elflein Yet

The Vikings could get one of their exciting rookie cornerbacks back for Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Is Eric Wilson's Strong Play Making Anthony Barr Expendable in 2021?

The Vikings' fourth-year linebacker is stepping up in a big way for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook Sweeps Awards For Second Straight Week

The Vikings' star running back took home the awards for NFC Offensive Player and FedEx Ground Player once again.

Will Ragatz

Minnesota Vikings Midseason Awards

Handing out the Vikings' midseason MVPs, rookie of the year, most improved player, and more.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Announce They Won't Host Fans at Home For Remainder of 2020

The Vikings will limit attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium to 250 people for the rest of the NFL season.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook Staking Claim as NFL's Top RB, Emerging as Dark Horse MVP Candidate

Cook has been unstoppable over the past two weeks, putting up historic numbers for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Keep Rising

The Vikings are making some moves in the national power ranks after two straight wins.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Place Long Snapper Austin Cutting on Reserve/COVID List, Activate LB Todd Davis

The Vikings activated one player from the COVID list but immediately added another.

Will Ragatz