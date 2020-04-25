InsideTheVikings
Trent Williams to Vikings is "Off the Table" After He Voiced Desire to Not Go to Minnesota

Will Ragatz

After months of discussions had reached an apex, the possibility of a Vikings-Redskins trade centered around star left tackle Trent Williams is finally dead. On Friday, Williams made it known that he didn't want to be sent to the Vikings in a deal, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.

"The Vikings have been in constant contact with the Redskins about a possible trade for Trent Williams," Rapaport said. "At some point, over the course of [Friday], Williams made it known that he would rather not go to the Minnesota Vikings. Essentially, that ended the trade right there."

With a deal for Williams no longer a possibility, the Vikings decided to take their left tackle of the future (and maybe the present), selecting Boise State's Ezra Cleveland with the 58th overall pick.

Heading into Friday and the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, everything appeared to be lining up for a potential trade that would send Williams to Minnesota. Other rumored suitors had taken themselves out of the running by drafting a tackle in the first round, and the Vikings had used Day 1 to accumulate even more draft capital that could potentially be used in a trade.

The two sides were close to a deal when the Vikings upped their offer to multiple Day 3 picks.

But if Williams didn't want to play for the Vikings, it made sense for the team to move on. It could be a blessing in disguise for Minnesota, as there were always risks with acquiring an expensive 32-year-old player who hasn't suited up since 2018.

The Vikings got their tackle. As for Williams and the Redskins, the endless saga continues.

Update: Williams has denied nixing a trade to Minnesota, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin and John Keim, though their sources confirm that "the potential trade partners were informed at some point Friday that Williams did not want to play for the Vikings."

