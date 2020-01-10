Vikings-49ers Preview: Opponent Q&A

With the Vikings' divisional round game just a day away, we asked Jose Sanchez of 49ers Maven some questions about the team he covers. Here's what he had to say:

Will Ragatz: This is the 49ers' first trip to the playoffs in six years, and the first playoff game for Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo (as a starter), and much of the roster. Has that inexperience come up in discussions this week? Are guys turning to vets like Emmanuel Sanders for wisdom?



Jose Sanchez: The inexperience has been called into question on all fronts, from all of us local media, to national media and fans alike. It’s a fair question to raise because human nature could kick in with the immense pressure felt in a playoff game. However, the 49ers have been playing high stakes football since Week 12. They needed to win almost every game down the stretch so that the Seahawks wouldn’t run away with the NFC West. Not to mention that each of the 49ers' last five games has been a down to the wire finish. It is those multiple close-game, high-pressure experiences that will greatly benefit this team. This team is ready for the playoffs and I would say it's unwise to discredit them just because of the lack of postseason experience. Like you said, there are veterans like Sanders and even Richard Sherman and Joe Staley. These leaders will not allow the team to panic.



WR: The 49ers are obviously very deserving of being seven-point favorites after a dominant 13-3 regular season that saw them secure the NFC's No. 1 seed. Is there any concern that they're already looking ahead to the NFC title game? What has the vibe been like this week?

JS: There is absolutely no concern that they are looking ahead. If they are, that is just a myth created by fans overlooking a good Vikings team. The vibe this week has been relaxed and focused. San Francisco has done an excellent job all season long finding the balance between being serious and relaxed. They constantly mention finding that balance because being too serious could cause nervousness, and being too relaxed could create complacency. They’re feeling great going into Saturday and are itching to get back on the field for an exciting matchup.

WR: Garoppolo has seemed to be a bit inconsistent during his tenure with the 49ers, but this was clearly his best season. What has been the biggest difference for him this season? And how much do you think this game means for his reputation across the league?



JS: The biggest difference is that he finally has a full season under his belt. He first came to the 49ers via trade in 2017 and played in the final five games of the season. Then his season was cut short last year when he tore his ACL. Early on this season, Garoppolo looked shaky. But he has gotten better in every game. For examples, look no further than beating Drew Brees in a shootout in New Orleans (in Week 14) and winning in Seattle with all the pressure in the world in the regular season finale. As for his reputation: if the 49ers lose because Garoppolo couldn’t live up to the moment, all of the critics of him and the team as a whole will re-emerge. He has an opportunity to show just how talented he is, and to silence those who discredit him just because he doesn’t drop back to pass 30+ times a game.

WR: The 49ers have a ton of intriguing guys at the skill positions, including three talented running backs. What is the hierarchy of the Mostert-Coleman-Breida group? Will we see all three on Saturday? And pick one non-George Kittle player to have a big day on offense.



JS: There really isn’t a hierarchy. It’s as true of a running game by committee that there is. Whoever is the hot hand will be the one that carries the load, so it’s a sure thing that all three players will be seen Saturday. Mostert has been that hot hand of late, so he’ll likely see the bulk of the snaps if he continues to play at a high level. Outside of Kittle, the player to have a big day will be Garoppolo. I believe that Kyle Shanahan will make it a point to hurt the Vikings in the passing game by attacking their cornerbacks. Xavier Rhodes isn’t the same as he once was, and they’re missing two good corners. Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders will need to feast, but their success is contingent on Garoppolo delivering in a huge game and playing mistake-free football.

WR: Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are the household names on Robert Saleh's defense, but it's a unit that is loaded with playmakers. What are a couple other names Vikings fans should know, and how do you expect the 49ers to attack the Vikings' offense?



JS: There's a long list of players I could reel off, because everyone has collectively been elite. But the two players I’ll say who are threats to Minnesota are middle linebacker Fred Warner and free safety Jimmie Ward. Both players will play pivotal roles in keeping Dalvin Cook in check and impacting the pass defense as well. The thing about these two players, and the rest of the defense, is that the team speed is absolutely insane. Those stretch runs that the Vikings like to use with Cook will get bottled at times because these guys are so quick to react. Plus, both players are hard hitters, so the toughness of the Vikings’ skill players will be tested. The 49ers will likely be in their base defense for the bulk of the night since Minnesota uses such a small amount of three-receiver sets. Their first and foremost priority will be to contain Cook. If they do that, Kirk Cousins will be forced to drop back more than he wants to. At that point, the Vikings will be playing right into the 49ers’ hands, as they want to put a ton of pressure on Cousins.

