Vikings Activate CB Cameron Dantzler From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dantzler is back and will be able to play this week, but may still be behind Bashaud Breeland on the depth chart.

The Vikings activated cornerback Cameron Dantzler from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. He spent ten days on the list after testing positive early last week. Dantzler is vaccinated, but the amount of time he spent on the list suggests he was dealing with some symptoms from a breakthrough case.

This means Dantzler can return to practice today and will be able to play on Sunday, if the Vikings' coaching staff deems him ready to go physically. However, he seems unlikely to start, if he does play at all. Veteran Bashaud Breeland has been ahead of Dantzler on the depth chart all season and had his best performance of the year against the Lions last week after some major early struggles.

Dantzler's only playing time this season has come when Breeland either got banged up (Week 2) or left the game due to an illness (Week 4). He played quite well in both of those opportunities and still has a very legitimate case to be starting over Breeland, but it seems unlikely to happen this week given that he was away from the team for ten days.

This move brings the Vikings' active roster back up to the maximum 53 players. Fellow backup CB Harrison Hand, who is believed to be unvaccinated, remains on the COVID list.

Also potentially returning to the active roster soon is rookie RB Kene Nwangwu, who was designated to return from injured reserve on September 29th. That began a 21-day window which ends next Tuesday. If he's not activated by then, Nwangwu will miss the entire season.

The Vikings would need to waive someone to create a roster spot for Hand and/or Nwangwu if either is activated soon.

