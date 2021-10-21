Vikings Activate CB Harrison Hand From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Vikings have activated backup cornerback Harrison Hand from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the league's transactions wire. Hand was placed on the list back on October 5th, spending 16 days on it. He is believed to be unvaccinated, which could explain the lengthy stay.

Getting Hand back is big for the Vikings, who will be without top CB Patrick Peterson for at least the next three games. Hand can fill in as the backup slot corner behind Mackensie Alexander, and either he or Kris Boyd could be called upon to play on the outside if Bashaud Breeland or Cameron Dantzler were to miss time.

Hand is also an excellent special teams player who contributes on a number of coverage and return units. The second-year player out of Temple was a standout in OTAs earlier this year and has the tools to potentially compete for a starting job in the coming years as he continues to develop. Hand recorded his first career interception last December against Drew Brees in New Orleans.

Because the Vikings' roster is at 53 players, a corresponding move will need to come to get Hand on the active roster. However, the Vikings have been granted a roster exemption by the league that expires this Saturday, so the move may not be official until this weekend.

The Vikings have a spot open on their practice squad, so they could waive someone like tackle Blake Brandel and have them return to the PS. Brandel has spent most of the season there, but was activated when Peterson went on IR.

The Vikings no longer have anyone on the COVID list at the moment. Peterson is their only player on short-term IR.

