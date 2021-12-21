Vikings Activate Dede Westbrook From COVID List, Sign Dakota Dozier to 53-Man Roster

The Vikings made several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, most notably activating wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook from the Reserve/COVID list and signing guard Dakota Dozier to the active roster.

With Westbrook and Adam Thielen out against the Bears, Ihmir Smith-Marsette stepped in as the No. 3 wide receiver and practice squad WR Myron Mitchell was elevated for depth. More importantly, getting Westbrook back is big because he's been a reliable punt returner this season. K.J. Osborn was fine in that role in Chicago, but he did make the mistake of letting a punt bounce over his head for a 70-yard net.

Dozier returning to the active roster is merely a depth move. The Vikings will presumably either stick with Mason Cole at right guard after a rough game in Chicago or give Oli Udoh another opportunity there. Dozier was awful last season, but he has a lot of experience and can play on the field goal unit on special teams. The veteran had a serious bout with COVID-19 earlier this season that caused him to be hospitalized for the better part of a week.

The Vikings also activated practice squad WR Trishton Jackson from the COVID list and released WR Darrius Shepherd and RB A.J. Rose Jr. from the practice squad. Rose was a preseason darling, but the Vikings must feel OK about their running back depth with Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, and Wayne Gallman.

Mattison remains on the COVID list for now, along with Dan Chisena and practice squad guard Kyle Hinton.

Danielle Hunter was moved from the COVID list back to injured reserve. That's just a procedural move — his season is still over.

