October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DaySkol Section+SI TIXSi.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Vikings Add Another Cornerback to COVID List, Sign DT T.J. Smith to Practice Squad

Harrison Hand is on the NFL's COVID list for the second time in the last two weeks.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Vikings have added cornerback Harrison Hand to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in the last two weeks, according to the league's transactions wire. This comes one day after fellow CB Cameron Dantzler was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test.

Dantzler is vaccinated, so he can return to action soon if he doesn't show symptoms and has two negative tests in 24 hours.

Hand is believed to be unvaccinated, which complicates things. It's unclear if he also tested positive or was flagged as a close contact. If he is indeed unvaccinated, that would mean missing a minimum of ten days (for a positive test) or five days (if he's a close contact).

However, the last time Hand went on the COVID list was September 22nd, and he was activated just two days later. Maybe that means he's vaccinated, or maybe it was a timing thing where the five-day clock started prior to the day he officially went on the list.

Either way, the Vikings are down two corners at the moment. That leaves them with Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, Bashaud Breeland (who missed the majority of Sunday's game with an illness), and Kris Boyd. Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith are the two corners on the practice squad.

Hopefully Dantzler and Hand will be the only Vikings who have to go on the COVID list and won't spend too much time on it.

In other roster moves, the Vikings have made a change on the practice squad. They released WR Whop Philyor yesterday and today signed defensive tackle T.J. Smith to take his place.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

USATSI_15360124
News

Vikings Add Another Cornerback to COVID List, Sign DT T.J. Smith to Practice Squad

14 seconds ago
USATSI_16885813
News

Vikings Snap Counts and PFF Notes: Offensive Line, Linebackers Struggle vs. Browns

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16886226
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Fall Back Down After Ugly Loss to Browns

1 hour ago
USATSI_16885267
News

Vikings Place Cornerback Cameron Dantzler on Reserve/COVID-19 List Due to Positive Test

19 hours ago
USATSI_13329906 (1)
News

Mike Zimmer Expects Vikings LB Anthony Barr to Make 2021 Debut Against Lions This Week

Oct 4, 2021
USATSI_16888141
News

Mike Zimmer Remains Adamant that the 2021 Vikings Are a Good Football Team

Oct 4, 2021
USATSI_16741959 (1)
News

Injury Updates for the Vikings' Dalvin Cook and Michael Pierce

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16886170
News

Vikings Hurt By Two Questionable Referee Decisions in Loss to Browns

Oct 3, 2021