Vikings Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule With 14 Practices Open to Fans

Last summer, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vikings held training camp without fans for the first time in their 60-year history. Thankfully, that won't be the case again in 2021. The team announced its camp schedule on Thursday, with 14 practices open to the public and several special highlights.

Up to 4,000 free general admission tickets will be available for the team's practices at TCO Performance Center, with additional ticket options available for purchase. Season ticket members will have priority access to reserve or purchase tickets on Tuesday, June 22nd, while the general public will get access on Thursday the 24th. Fans can reserve up to four free tickets for a maximum of two days, and there's no limit on paid tickets.

The schedule kicks off with a ramp-up practice on Wednesday, July 28th. All practices at TCO will have a capacity of 5,000. Camp will be open from noon to 5:30, with the actual practices running from roughly 2 p.m. to 4:30.

There will also be four "premier" practices, with tickets starting at $10 each. The first is a night practice at TCO Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31st, which will have a capacity of 7,000. On the following Saturday, August 7th, there will be a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium with a capacity of 20,000. That'll be the first time the Vikings have hosted a scrimmage at the stadium open to fans, and tickets will be $20 for adults. Lastly, there will be joint practices with the Broncos on August 11th and 12th leading into their preseason game on the 14th.

Digital parking passes will be available for training camp and fans will not need masks nor proof of vaccination. More information can be found at the Vikings' website.

