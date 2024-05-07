Inside The Vikings

Vikings Announce Jersey Numbers for New Free Agents and Rookies

All of the Vikings' jersey numbers are set — for now.

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have announced the jersey numbers that their new players will be wearing during the 2024 season, along with some changes from incumbent players. From free agents to draft picks and undrafted rookies, there are a lot of newcomers on this roster. Let's go over all of their numbers.

Free agents

* CB Shaq Griffin: 1
* WR Trent Sherfield: 11
* QB Sam Darnold: 14
* RB Aaron Jones: 33
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 43
* P Seth Vernon: 49
* LB Blake Cashman: 51
* OLB Jihad Ward: 52
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 54
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 58
* OL Dan Feeney: 69
* DT Jonah Williams: 92
* K John Parker Romo: 96
* DT Jerry Tillery: 99

Griffin wearing 1 is interesting. Greenard, who wore 52 with the Texans, is going back to his college number. Romo wearing 96 as a kicker is quite something.

Drafted rookies

* QB J.J. McCarthy: 9
* OLB Dallas Turner: 15
* CB Khyree Jackson: 31
* K Will Reichard: 46
* DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 50
* OL Michael Jurgens: 65
* OL Walter Rouse: 78

McCarthy and Turner get to keep their college numbers. Jackson, who wore 6 at Alabama and 5 at Oregon, isn't too thrilled with his assignment.

Undrafted rookies

* WR Devron Harper: 35
* LB Donovan Manuel: 40
* TE Trey Knox: 41
* LB K.J. Cloyd: 45
* CB Dwight McGlothern: 47
* LB Dallas Gant: 48
* OLB Owen Porter: 57
* OLB Gabriel Murphy: 59
* OL Jeremy Flax: 63
* OL Doug Nester: 72
* OL Matthew Cindric: 73
* OL Spencer Rolland: 74
* WR Jeshaun Jones: 82
* WR Ty James: 85
* DT Taki Taimani: 94
* DT Tyler Manoa: 95
* OLB Bo Richter: 98

Harper (a WR wearing 35) and McGlothern (a CB wearing 47) got the short end of the stick here. If any of these guys make the roster, they might be able to change their number after cuts are made.

Returning players with new numbers

* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 0 (was 40)
* LB Brian Asamoah II: 2 (was 33)
* WR Trishton Jackson: 8 (was 9)
* P Ryan Wright: 17 (was 14)
* WR Malik Knowles: 19 (was 81)
* CB NaJee Thompson: 36 (was 11)

Pace will be the second Vikings player to ever wear 0, following Marcus Davenport. That was Pace's number in college. Asamoah (Aaron Jones), Jackson (J.J. McCarthy), Wright (Sam Darnold), and Thompson (Trent Sherfield) all changed to accommodate newcomers. Thompson also wore 36 last offseason before switching to 11 when he made the team.

