Vikings Announce Joint Practices With Broncos, Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Vikings will see some familiar faces when they hold practices with Denver this summer.

The Vikings' first test of the year against players wearing different jerseys will come in August when they host joint practices with the Denver Broncos. This week, Mike Zimmer confirmed that they'd be practicing with the Broncos, which had been reported last month by Arif Hasan of The Athletic.

"We haven’t set up the practice schedule or anything like that [yet]," Zimmer said. "It’s just another chance, with three preseason games, gives us a chance to kind of evaluate, especially the younger players, against other players. Evaluate our guys, where we’re at at each position and where we’re at as a football team."

The Vikings have held joint practices in the past with teams like Jaguars and Bengals. After doing nothing but competing against teammates all spring and summer, this will provide a chance for them to see how they look against outside competition before the preseason starts.

Speaking of preseason, the practices will lead into the opener for the two teams, with the Vikings hosting the Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 14. They'll host the Colts the following Saturday (7 p.m., August 21) and then will travel to Kansas City for their preseason finale at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27. That finalized schedule was announced on Thursday.

The Broncos coming to Minnesota for joint practices and a preseason game will provide a reunion for a bunch of former Vikings: GM George Paton, OC Pat Shurmur, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mike Boone, and DT Shamar Stephen. Vikings punter Britton Colquitt began his career with the Broncos.

While joint practices can notoriously sometimes lead to scuffles, I'd imagine Zimmer and Vic Fangio will do their best to prevent any extracurricular activity from taking place.

The Vikings are planning on having fans back in attendance for training camp this year at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, which will begin in late July/early August.

