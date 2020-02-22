InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

New Vikings Assistant Coaches Have Connections to Several NFL Draft Prospects

Will Ragatz

The Vikings rounded out a busy offseason of changes to their coaching staff last week with the hires of defensive assistants Imarjaye Albury and Roy Anderson. The two join Dom Capers, Daronte Jones, and Phil Rauscher as new additions to the staff, while Gary Kubiak, Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer, and Andrew Janocko have all seen their roles change heading into 2020.

Albury joins the Vikings as the assistant defensive line coach, taking over for Robert Rodriguez, who was hired by Arizona State recently. Albury spent the last two seasons working with the defensive line at the University of Arkansas as a graduate assistant. While at Arkansas, he worked closely with Armon Watts, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2019 who has a chance to see an expanded role next season.

Anderson, the Vikings' new assistant defensive backs coach, is a veteran NFL DBs coach who has spent time with the Bears, Colts, and Ravens. He spent the 2019 season away from the NFL, serving as the lead defensive analyst for LSU's national championship team.

One interesting thing to note about these two new coaches is their connections to a number of NFL Draft prospects that could be fits for the Vikings at positions of need. One of the players Anderson coached last year under Ed Orgeron and Dave Aranda was cornerback Kristian Fulton, who could be under consideration for the corner-needy Vikings with the No. 25 pick in the draft if he falls that far. Fulton is a versatile, incredibly skilled cover corner with sky-high upside. Many mock drafts have him going in the first half of the first round, though some also have him falling into the second round. Fulton's most notable weakness as a prospect is his tackling.

If the Vikings don't re-sign Anthony Harris and look to select a safety early in the draft, LSU's Grant Delpit is another player who Anderson worked with last season. Delpit is one of the top safeties in the draft and could be a Vikings target in the first or second round.

One of the Vikings' biggest needs is defensive tackle, where both Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen could be cut for cap relief this offseason. Watts will be among several returning players competing for playing time, but the Vikings would also presumably look to add talent to that room via the draft. LSU's Rashard Lawrence and Arkansas' McTelvin Agim (who had 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons while working with Arbury) could be options in the middle rounds of the draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft Pre-NFL Combine

An educated attempt to forecast who the Vikings might select in the 2020 NFL draft.

Will Ragatz

Four Free Agents The Vikings Should Not Re-Sign This Offseason

The Vikings should let these four free agents find new homes ahead of the 2020 season.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Will Mackensie Alexander Return to the Vikings in Free Agency?

The Vikings' starting nickel corner is an unrestricted free agent and may look to find a new home for next season.

Will Ragatz

Everson Griffen Opts Out of Final Three Years of Contract, Enters Free Agency

The Vikings' longest-tenured player may not return to the team next season.

Will Ragatz

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero quiets the storm of Stefon Diggs rumors a bit with his latest report

Will Ragatz

by

Dillon88

How Would NFL Playoff Expansion Have Affected Past Vikings Teams?

To get a sense of what the NFL will look like with 14 teams making the playoffs, we looked back at recent history.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Super Bowl and MVP Odds in 2020

What are the 2020 MVP odds for Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook?

Will Ragatz

Five Options For the Vikings at Left Guard in 2020

Will the Vikings utilize free agency or the NFL draft to find an upgrade from Pat Elflein at left guard in 2020?

Will Ragatz

Grading the Vikings' 2019 Rookie Class

How did Garrett Bradbury, Irv Smith Jr., and the rest of the Vikings' 2019 draft class perform in their rookie seasons?

Will Ragatz

Bleacher Report: Vikings Should "Jump-Start the Inevitable" and Begin Rebuilding

Is it time for the Vikings to concede that their Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer championship window has closed and look to rebuild?

Will Ragatz