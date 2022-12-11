Vikings at Lions Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 14

Will the Vikings clinch the NFC North today?

Kevin O'Connell's team is in Detroit to take on the Lions in what should be a great game. The Lions have been playing much better football recently, to the point that they're favored over a Vikings team that has five more wins than they do.

The Vikings undoubtedly have seen that line this week and will use it as motivation. They don't look great in some advanced metrics, but they're 10-2 for a reason. They've been flawless (9-0) in one-score games, finding different ways to win week after week.

Minnesota will be shorthanded in today's game, as they're without safety Harrison Smith (neck), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), and center Garrett Bradbury (back). That means they'll need backups Josh Metellus, Blake Brandel, and Austin Schlottmann to step up and play well.

This will be a great test for the Vikings' defense. The Lions have a high-powered offense, led by Jared Goff, running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Offensively, the Vikings will look to get Justin Jefferson going after he was held to three catches for a career-low 14 yards when these teams met in Week 3. Dalvin Cook's success in the run game will be critically important as well. And watch out for T.J. Hockenson, the former Lion who is playing his first game against his old team.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates and analysis.

Second quarter

Lions 14, Vikings 7

6:34 — The Lions take the lead back on another deep ball from Goff. This time, Chark beat Cameron Dantzler for a 48-yard score.

15:00 — The Lions went for it on 4th and 4 but Jared Goff couldn't connect with D.J. Chark, so the Vikings take over with great field position.

First quarter

Lions 7, Vikings 7

4:02 — That was an emphatic response by the Vikings, who mounted a ten-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game. Dalvin Cook punched it in from a yard out on a pitch play.

Lions 7, Vikings 0

10:27 — Welcome to the NFL, Jameson Williams. The rookie just made his first career catch, and it goes for a 41-yard touchdown after a coverage bust from the Vikings' secondary.

11:25 — The Vikings just went for it on 4th and 1 from their own 46 and Dalvin Cook was stuffed on a run up the middle. The Lions take over with great field position.