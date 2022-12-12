Vikings Backup LT Blake Brandel Tears MCL, Will Miss Rest of Regular Season

Vikings backup offensive lineman Blake Brandel, who stepped in for star left tackle Christian Darrisaw over the past five games, tore his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Brandel will go on injured reserve and miss at least the next four games, but he could theoretically return in the postseason.

"We want to make sure we give Blake a chance to get back healthy," O'Connell said. "He's given us some real solid snaps over the last few weeks. Unfortunate for Blake, but we know he'll attack this rehab and hopefully give himself a chance to return, possibly, for our team here later in the season."

Brandel's injury occurred late in the game, as he played the first 59 of 65 offensive snaps. Oli Udoh took over for the final six snaps. Darrisaw is expected to return from a concussion for Saturday's game against the Colts, with Udoh as his new backup. Udoh started 15 games for the Vikings at right guard last season and two at left tackle.

Darrisaw suffered the first of two concussions in Buffalo in Week 10. Brandel came in and played well over the final 39 snaps of the Vikings' dramatic overtime win against one of the NFL's best teams. Darrisaw then cleared the concussion protocol to play against the Cowboys a week later, only to leave that game with another concussion. Brandel has started the past three games with Darrisaw out.

Darrisaw, who has played at an elite level this season, cleared the protocol late last week, but the Vikings decided to be cautious and hold him out for one more game. He'll make his return against Indianapolis, barring a setback in practice this week.

Brandel, a 2020 sixth-round pick, has become a nice depth piece for the Vikings. He struggled against the Cowboys and Lions, but played well in wins over the Bills, Patriots, and Jets.

"I think Blake has stepped in and really handled a lot over these past few games, answering the challenge," O'Connell said. "There were some real moments where he provided winning football, filling in for one of the better players at his position in the league. I'm just proud of the way Blake battled and showed his real versatility. He's showed that he can fit in with that group up front at left tackle, and in this league, that's a challenging, challenging position."

