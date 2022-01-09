Vikings-Bears Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 18

Follow along for updates on what could be Mike Zimmer's final game coaching the Vikings.

Meaningless football is better than no football.

The Vikings, one week after they were eliminated from playoff contention, are set to take on the division rival Bears in a game with no postseason implications. What makes this game different from a typical regular season finale with no stakes is that both head coaches — Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy — may well be coaching their final games with their teams. It's looking more and more likely that both will be fired on Monday.

But there's still a game to play, and there are plenty of things to watch from a football perspective. Justin Jefferson chasing Randy Moss's single-season franchise record, what could be Kirk Cousins' final game with the Vikings, and young players and pending free agents trying to make one final good impression heading into the offseason.

Zimmer is playing his starters in this game, if that wasn't already clear. He has no reason to evaluate young players like Kellen Mond or Wyatt Davis — both of whom are inactive — if he's not going to be around next season. He's going for his 72nd regular season win in eight seasons with the Vikings.

However, the Vikings will be without a few starters due to injury or COVID protocols: Michael Pierce, Eric Kendricks, and Mackensie Alexander. The Bears are without Justin Fields and Akiem Hicks, among others, so they'll be starting Andy Dalton at QB.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and analysis.

Second Quarter

Bears 14, Vikings 0

0:26 — Chicago scores to close the first half, because it wouldn't a 2021 Vikings game without allowing points in the final two minutes of halves. They're building on their record in that statistic. The Bears went for two and got it.

Bears 6, Vikings 0

4:55 — The Bears, who have actually showed up today, kick another field goal to take a 6-0 lead. They're out-gaining the Vikings 148 to 15 right now.

8:58 — The Vikings have 15 net yards on 15 plays. This is awful, awful football.

First Quarter

1:11 — Kirk Cousins' start to the game: 2 for 4 for 10 yards, two sacks, and a fumble that was recovered by an offensive lineman. Not much happening in this first quarter.

Bears 3, Vikings 0

12:09 — The Bears get the scoring started with a 43-yard field goal after moving the ball well on their opening drive.