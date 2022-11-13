Vikings vs. Bills Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10

It's almost time for football.

The 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills are all set for action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This is a huge matchup between two of the six teams in the NFL with two or fewer losses this season. Both the Vikings and Bills come into this game looking to prove themselves against another top-tier team in the league.

It looks like Bills quarterback Josh Allen will start, despite a week-long mystery after he injured his elbow last Sunday. Allen and Case Keenum are the only QBs active for Buffalo. Allen ran out onto the field with the offense during the second part of pre-game warmups and took snaps from starting center Mitch Morse, which seems to indicate that he'll start.

If that's the case, the Vikings' defense is in for a major challenge. Allen is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, a dual threat with rare size, athleticism, and arm talent. In former Viking Stefon Diggs, he has an elite No. 1 target who he looks for early and often.

When the Vikings have the ball, things won't be much easier. The Bills have an excellent defense, although they'll be without starters Jordan Poyer, Greg Rousseau, Tre'Davious White, and Kaiir Elam. The Bills have also been susceptible to the run over their last two games.

Follow along below for updates during the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, commentary, and analysis from inside the stadium.

First quarter

Coming soon