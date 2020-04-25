InsideTheVikings
Vikings Select Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler 89th Overall in 2020 NFL Draft

Will Ragatz

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler with the 89th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. With first-round pick Jeff Gladney and now Dantzler, the Vikings have added two corners in their first four picks of this draft.

Unlike Gladney, who is slightly undersized at 5'10", Dantzler has a lanky 6'2" frame. He weighs just 188 pounds, but makes up for it by playing with great physicality in press coverage. Dantzler will likely look to add strength to his frame in the NFL.

Dantzler received very high marks in coverage from PFF while starting 31 games in the SEC over the past three years. He had five interceptions, 20 pass breakups, and 6.5 tackles for loss during his collegiate career, and played well last season against LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, the top receiver in the nation. The main knock on Dantzler that caused him to fall to the third round is that he ran a very slow 4.64 40-yard dash.

Once again, Rick Spielman either decided against trading up from this selection or was unable to find a partner for such a move. Defensive tackle could've been a possibility with this pick, but Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore and Missouri's Jordan Elliott were taken shortly before the Vikings were on the clock, with Elliott going one pick earlier.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

  • Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  • Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

  • Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
  • Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
  • Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

Saturday, April 25th

  • Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF)
  • Round 4, Pick 132
  • Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)
  • Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)
  • Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)
  • Round 6, Pick 205
  • Round 7, Pick 219
  • Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll have complete coverage of the Vikings' draft all weekend long.

