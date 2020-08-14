Vikings Claim Safety Steven Parker on Waivers, Working Out Jahleel Addae

The Vikings have claimed former Dolphins safety Steven Parker on waivers, according to the NFL transaction wire. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Oklahoma played in 14 games with Miami last year, recording two interceptions and 20 tackles.

Steven Parker file

College: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Drafted: 2018 UDFA

2018 UDFA NFL experience: Two seasons

Two seasons Age: 24

24 Size: 6'1", 210

6'1", 210 Career stats (NFL): 14 games (four starts), 2 INT, 3 PD, 20 tackles

14 games (four starts), 2 INT, 3 PD, 20 tackles 2019 PFF grade: 63.5

63.5 Career stats (NCAA): 217 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT, 20 PD, 1 FF, 4 FR

This is a move that gives the Vikings some additional depth at safety behind established stars Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Beyond those two, the Vikings had nothing but rookies: sixth-round pick Josh Metellus (Michigan), seventh-rounder Brian Cole II (Mississippi State), and UDFA Myles Dorn (North Carolina). Nate Meadors, a second-year cornerback from UCLA, has also been mentioned as a potential backup safety candidate.

Adding Parker gives the Vikings someone with a couple years of NFL experience. He was signed as a UDFA by the Rams in 2018, but was waived at the end of training camp. He spent that season on the Rams' practice squad. Parker was signed by the Dolphins in September 2019 and played over 400 snaps (340 on defense, 75 on special teams) last year. He intercepted the Colts' Brian Hoyer in Week 10 and the Jets' Sam Darnold in Week 14.

Parker can come in and give the Vikings another player to look at in the competition for the backup safeties on the roster, and can also help out on special teams. Parker was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday. The Vikings will have to make a corresponding move to keep the active roster at 80 players.

Vikings working out safety Jahleel Addae

Earlier on Friday, Ian Rapaport reported that the Vikings were bringing in veteran safety Jahleel Addae for a workout.

Addae, 30, went undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2013 but has carved out a long career in the NFL. He made the Chargers' roster as a rookie and spent six seasons with that franchise. He played in 80 games during that time, starting 59, including starting all 16 games in 2017 and 2018. According to Pro Football Focus, Addae's best season was in 2016. He received a 79.5 grade that season, but he did miss eight games that year with a broken clavicle.

After being released by the Chargers, Addae spent last year with the Texans and posted a career-high two interceptions. Through seven NFL season, he has over 400 tackles, four interceptions, and 4.5 sacks.

It's unclear if the claiming of Parker off of waivers changes anything in regards to the likelihood of the Vikings signing Addae, but he would certainly be an interesting addition. The veteran has a ton of NFL experience and would give Mike Zimmer someone he could potentially rely on if either Smith or Harris missed time with an injury.

