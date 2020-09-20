SI.com
Vikings vs. Colts Live Score Updates, Discussion

Will Ragatz

It's time for the Vikings' first road game of the 2020 season. After starting 0-1 with a home loss to the Packers, Mike Zimmer's team desperately needs to get into the win column in Week 2.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. Make sure to refresh the page for live updates. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Three Reasons to Not Panic About The Vikings After Week 1

Vikings Snap Count Analysis, Week 1: Dantzler Starts, Ngakoue Limited

NFL Power Rankings Roundup, Week 2

Vikings Place Right Guard Pat Elflein on Injured Reserve

Dru Samia Set to Make First Career Start at Right Guard Against Colts

Vikings-Colts Injury Report

Vikings vs. Colts Preview: Opponent Q&A With SI's AllColts

Vikings vs. Colts Predictions: Lots of Pressure to Avoid 0-2 Start

Will's pick: Vikings 30, Colts 24

Even though the Colts are favored, I just think the Vikings are the slightly better team in this matchup. They've got the elite playmakers to rebound on defense, especially if the young corners take a step forward, which I expect. Offensively, I think Cousins and the Vikings are going to have a big day against the Colts' secondary. I'm worried about Jonathan Taylor and the Indy offensive line, but I think Minnesota pulls this one out on the road.

Inactives

Dru Samia and Jeff Gladney are set to play major roles in a meaningful NFL game for the first time. Those will be two players to keep an eye on. Rookies Ezra Cleveland, D.J. Wonnum, and Josh Metellus are active for the first time in their careers.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary during the game. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Live Updates

Coming soon

