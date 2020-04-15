Vikings Take a Corner and a Tackle in SI's Latest Mock Draft

Eight days. That's all that's left until the 2020 NFL Draft finally gets underway, and months upon months of research, scouting, and speculation finally come to an end. But until then, we're not going to stop doing mock drafts of our own and analyzing those of others.

Here are the two first-round selections for the Vikings in SI's 15th official mock draft of the offseason. This one is by Jenny Vrentas. As always, our analysis is below the mock drafter's explanation.

Round 1, Pick 22: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

A run on corners in our mock. After losing Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, their top three corners, the Vikings have to address this position in the draft. Gladney is a bit undersized but is a versatile player who can be used both outside and in the slot.

InsideTheVikings: With Trevon Diggs and Jaylon Johnson going right before this, the Vikings would be happy to see Gladney fall to them. They could also consider Kristian Fulton or AJ Terrell here, but Gladney is the superior prospect.

I don't know if any player is a more frequent first-round pick for the Vikings in mock drafts than Gladney. He checks every box in terms of the fit making sense: he plays a position of significant need, he's projected to be taken late in the first round, and he fits the athletic, schematic, and character traits the Vikings look for. Gladney makes up for his lack of prototypical size with a competitive toughness that few other players possess. He also has excellent coverage skills and instincts as a playmaker. He'll step in and compete for a starting role from Day 1.

Round 1, Pick 25: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

I thought about going receiver here, since after the Stefon Diggs trade, the Vikings are threadbare at the position behind Adam Thielen. But, their recent history with first-round receivers has been regrettable (see: Laquon Treadwell, Cordarrelle Patterson), and since this is a deep class, they could address that position in a later round. Another pressing need is the sagging offensive line.

InsideTheVikings: This is an interesting pick because Houston's Josh Jones was also available, and wound up going with the very next pick to the Dolphins. Jones is typically taken earlier than Jackson in mock drafts, but I can understand the logic behind betting on Jackson. Both players can move and would fit the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme, but Jackson is on another level when it comes to athleticism. He posted better numbers in every athletic testing event at the combine, including a 97th-percentile broad jump and an 87th-percentile 40-yard dash.

Ultimately, taking Jackson over Jones is a bet on long-term potential. Jones is the better pass-protector right now, but Jackson's elite athleticism gives him the higher ceiling. Taking Jackson and letting him sit for a year behind Riley Reiff might be the best move for the Vikings.

