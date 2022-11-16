Vikings-Cowboys Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw, Za'Darius Smith, Justin Jefferson

The Vikings' first injury report of the week has just five names on it, but that's still more than most of their injury reports have had this season. And unfortunately for Kevin O'Connell's team, each of the five are very important players, including probably the three best players on the roster.

The Vikings didn't hold a typical practice on Wednesday, due to how many snaps they played against the Bills and the fact that they have two games in five days coming up. They held a walkthrough instead, but still listed three players as DNPs and two as limited participants.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Akayleb Evans remain in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's win over the Bills. Darrisaw has been unbelievable in his second season, ranking as PFF's highest graded offensive lineman of any kind through ten weeks. He hasn't allowed a sack all year and has been dominant in both pass protection and run blocking.

It would be a massive, massive loss for the Vikings if Darrisaw can't play on Sunday, especially against DPOY candidate Micah Parsons and a Cowboys team that leads the NFL in sacks and pressure rate. Blake Brandel, who held his own at left tackle after Darrisaw left the game in Buffalo, would be in line to make his first career start if the Vikings' star LT can't play.

If Evans can't clear concussion protocol, the Vikings would be down to their third option at the outside cornerback spot opposite veteran Patrick Peterson. Cameron Dantzler is still on injured reserve, so second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr. would presumably make his first career start if Evans is unavailable. The Vikings also have Duke Shelley and special teams ace Kris Boyd on the roster at corner, with Parry Nickerson and Tay Gowan on the practice squad. Whoever starts at that spot will be tested against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup.

"They’re both working through it right now," head coach Kevin O'Connell said of Darrisaw and Evans. "I don’t really want to get into what phases and all that. I can just tell you with both those guys, their health and safety is going to be our number one thing, regardless of when we’re playing, who we’re playing. We’re going to focus on getting those guys through the protocol and make sure the doctors give clearance, and we’ll evaluate their status for this weekend when that time is right."

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) was also a non-participant. He has missed each of the last two games and has been described as week-to-week. Unless he can get in at least a limited session by Friday, he may miss a third straight game.

"DT is still kind of working his way back," O'Connell said. "He’s absolutely attacked his rehab, to the point where I know he’s really itching to get back out there. But like I said to you guys a couple weeks ago, we want to make sure when he comes back that he ultimately is at his best and ready to roll for what we hope is a long stretch here."

In addition to those three DNPs, two of the Vikings' best players were listed as limited. Za'Darius Smith, the NFL's leader in pressures, is dealing with a knee injury. Justin Jefferson, who is coming off one of the greatest wide receiver performances in modern history and continues to make his case as the league's best, was added to the report with a toe injury.

It's certainly not ideal, but Smith and Jefferson being listed as limited suggests there's a solid chance they'll be able to play on Sunday. Keep an eye on their statuses at practice on Thursday and Friday.

For the Cowboys, DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot) didn't practice on Wednesday, while LB Anthony Barr, CB Anthony Brown, and RB Ezekiel Elliott were limited. Elliott has missed the last two games.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.