Vikings Dismiss O-Line Coach Rick Dennison For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

The Vikings have parted ways with offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison after he refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. They're promoting assistant OL coach Phil Rauscher to fill his shoes and have hired Ben Steele to take Rauscher's job.

Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to lose his job due to an unwillingness to get vaccinated. Per a league policy, all Tier 1 staff members — which includes coaches — are required to get the vaccine unless they provide a "valid religious or medical reason" not to do so. Without being vaccinated, coaches would be unable to directly interact with players on the practice field and elsewhere in the team facility. Players are not mandated to get a vaccine, but those who aren't vaccinated will have significant restrictions and will be putting their team at risk.

The 63-year-old Dennison played for the Broncos in the 1980s and has been an assistant coach in the NFL for the last 27 seasons. A longtime partner of Gary Kubiak, he was previously the offensive coordinator for the Broncos, Texans, and Bills. Dennison and Kubiak were both hired by the Vikings prior to the 2019 season. The elder Kubiak retired this year, but his son Klint Kubiak is the Vikings' new offensive coordinator.

This is shocking news. Dennison, although he had taken some criticism for the underperformance of the Vikings' offensive line in the past two seasons, was the architect of a very strong running game led by Dalvin Cook and an effective zone-blocking scheme. He was one of the veteran coaches who was expected to help the younger Kubiak in his first stint as an OC this year.

Now he's gone and may not get another job in the NFL unless he changes his mind on the vaccine. It'll be interesting to see if this happens to more coaches or front office personnel before this season starts.

Rauscher, the Vikings' new offensive line coach, has six seasons of NFL coaching experience and is entering his second year with Minnesota. He was Washington's OL coach in 2019.

Steele had been on NFL coaching staffs since 2013 before accepting a job as a special teams analyst for Auburn this offseason.

Vikings training camp begins next week.

Update: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison voiced displeasure with this move and support for Dennison in a tweet.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.