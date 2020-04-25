InsideTheVikings
Vikings Draft Michigan State EDGE Kenny Willekes 225th Overall in Seventh Round

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have selected Michigan State edge rusher Kenny Willekes with the 225th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This could be a potential steal for Rick Spielman and the Vikings. Willekes is a 6'3", 264-pound defensive end who was extremely productive during his career with the Spartans. In 39 games over the past three years, Willekes had 23.5 sacks and 25.5 non-sack tackles for loss.

Willekes brings an appealing combination of strength and athleticism to the position. He did 32 bench press reps at the combine, ran a 4.87 40, and posted a solid 119-inch broad jump. He's a former walk-on who plays with a ton of effort and has a high football IQ.

The reason Willekes lasted until the seventh round is that he's a bit undersized and not particularly quick or explosive on tape. He doesn't have quick-twitch movement ability and may struggle to get past NFL linemen.

Willekes has heard the criticism, and reponded with a video that went somewhat viral with this video in late March.

One thing is for sure: Willekes will come in and work extremely hard as he fights for a roster spot. He already overcame the odds once by going from a walk-on to an NFL draft pick. Now he'll look to do it again.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

  • Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  • Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

  • Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
  • Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

  • Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
  • Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor
  • Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
  • Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
  • Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF): KJ Osborn, WR, Miami
  • Round 6, Pick 203 (via NO): Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State
  • Round 6, Pick 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
  • Round 7, Pick 225 (via BAL): Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
  • Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)
  • Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

