Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson 'Week to Week' With a Calf Injury

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been one of the Vikings' best defensive players this season, is "week to week" with a right calf injury suffered against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to Kevin O'Connell.

Tomlinson played 28 snaps before the fourth quarter injury, which knocked him out for the rest of the game. In the immediate aftermath of Minnesota's victory, Tomlinson said he expects to be "alright" and O'Connell said he's "pretty hopeful," but it sounds like the big defensive tackle's status for Sunday's game against Washington, at the very least, is unknown.

It would be a big loss if Tomlinson has to miss time, but the Vikings have enough depth at the position to survive. In addition to fellow starter Harrison Phillips, they should get Jonathan Bullard back from an illness this week. James Lynch, Khyiris Tonga, and Ross Blacklock made up the rest of the defensive line rotation with Bullard out and Tomlinson leaving the game late.

Lynch played a season-high 27 snaps. Blacklock, a 2020 second-round pick who was acquired via trade before the season because of his ability to rush the passer, played 19 snaps for the second consecutive week. Tonga, who was signed off the Falcons' practice squad earlier this month, made his Vikings debut with 16 snaps.

Tomlinson has been one of the Vikings' most consistent, reliable, and impactful players this season. With 16 pressures in seven games, the man known for his run defense is on pace to break his career high of 28. Tomlinson's contributions in the middle of the defensive line don't always show up on the stat sheet, but O'Connell has talked a lot about how much he shows up on tape and helps make his teammates' lives easier.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. is also week to week with a high ankle sprain that could cost him some time. O'Connell didn't have any major updates on Monday, but said he should know more when he next speaks to reporters on Wednesday.

The Vikings play the Commanders on Sunday, followed by a tough stretch of games against the Bills, Cowboys, and Patriots.

