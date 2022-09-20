Vikings-Eagles Monday Night Football Live Updates: NFL Week 2

It's time for some late night football on the east coast.

The Vikings are in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a battle of 1-0 NFC teams. Both squads are hoping to make a statement with a big win in primetime.

The atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field should be electric, given that it's an 8:30 p.m. local time kickoff for the team's home opener. The Eagles made the playoffs last season, upgraded their roster in the offseason, and look like they could be one of the best teams in the conference. They got off to a good start with a win over the Lions in Week 1.

The Vikings have a chance to start the Kevin O'Connell era with back to back impressive victories with a win in this one. After beating the Packers at home, they can announce themselves as a team to watch if they're able to upset the Eagles in a hostile road environment.

Minnesota is in its all-white road jerseys. The Eagles are in their classic home uniforms: green jerseys, white pants.

The Vikings elevated cornerback Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. Their inactive list includes five rookies — Andrew Booth Jr., Ty Chandler, Esezi Otomewo, Vederian Lowe, and Luiji Vilain — plus veteran guard Chris Reed. Former Vikings OLB Janarius Robinson is among the inactives for the Eagles.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary, analysis, and highlights from the stadium.

Second Quarter

Eagles 21, Vikings 7

1:58 — Jalen Hurts is having a night. He just ran in a 26-yard touchdown, dragging defenders into the end zone at the end. He now has two rushing touchdowns and is 14 for 16 for 192 yards and a score as a passer. The Eagles are up by 14 again.

6:20 — The Vikings get a big stop on defense to keep their momentum going. Cameron Dantzler had two tackles, an illegal contact penalty, and a pass breakup in a span of five plays.

Eagles 14, Vikings 7

9:39 — Huge response by the Vikings' offense, which just put together its first impressive drive of the game. They picked up a couple big third downs — one on a Jalen Reagor 17-yard rush — and capped it off with a touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr., his first since 2020

Eagles 14, Vikings 0

14:52 — Uh oh. The Vikings' secondary just busted its coverage on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Quez Watkins. Safety Cam Bynum bit on a route by the tight end and Watkins ran right past him for a wide open catch.

First Quarter

0:00 — At the end of the first quarter, the Vikings are being out-gained 125 to 10. Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown an incompletion yet. He's 9 for 9 and everything has looked pretty simple and easy. Meanwhile, the Vikings don't have a first down on offense. Lots of penalties mudding up the start to the game. The Eagles have the ball near midfield.

4:37 — Eagles fans didn't like it, but an offensive pass interference call against DeVonta Smith negated a third down conversion and set up a D.J. Wonnum sack on the ensuing play third and long. The Vikings get a big stop.

7:34 — The Vikings go three and out on their opening offensive series. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay may have gotten away with a grab on Justin Jefferson on third down — no call.

Eagles 7, Vikings 0

9:09 — The Eagles' opening drive went about as well as they could've hoped. Jalen Hurts goes 5 for 5 for 63 yards as a passer and punched in the touchdown with his legs. Philadelphia converted twice on third down on the possession. We'll see if the Vikings make some defensive adjustments.