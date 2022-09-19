Vikings-Eagles on MNF: How to Watch, Preview, Radio, Streaming, Odds

Another week, another big test.

Kevin O'Connell's Vikings aced their first exam against the Packers last Sunday in Minneapolis, cruising to a 23-7 win that caused people to start taking them seriously as a potential NFC contender. Next up is a tough road matchup against the Eagles, another team that looks like one of the conference's best.

The Vikings are going to have to play well in all three phases to leave Lincoln Financial Field with a victory. Communication will be at a premium in one of the loudest, most hostile away environments the NFL has to offer. This is the home opener for the Eagles, and it's a late 8:30 p.m. local time kickoff, so the atmosphere should be incredible.

Offensively, the Vikings will look to keep feeding Justin Jefferson and their other talented weapons. To do so, they'll need to hold off interior pressure from players like Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

When the Eagles have the ball, they can pose all kinds of problems. QB Jalen Hurts is a dangerous dual-threat player at the position, with the ability to make big plays through the air or on the ground. New Eagles No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown got off to a huge start to his Philadelphia career last week against the Lions and will be looking to have another big game.

The only injury news on either side is that Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) will not play.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for tonight's game:

And here's how you can watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. local)

Betting Line: Eagles -2.5 (O/U 49)

TV Channel: ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

Radio: Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner), 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

