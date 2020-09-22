SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeNewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Vikings Expected to Sign Former Broncos Linebacker Todd Davis

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are currently hosting former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis and are expected to sign him after he clears the COVID-19 testing protocols, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Barring anything unexpected, the Vikings have found their replacement for Anthony Barr, who suffered a season-ending tear of his pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

This is a big pickup for Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Davis is a six-year veteran who led the Broncos in tackles in three of the past four years, including a 134-tackle season in 2019 (which was tied for eighth-most in the NFL). Given his experience and track record, it's surprising that he was waived earlier this month and that no one has signed him over the past few weeks.

Todd Davis File

USATSI_11528158_168388404_lowres
  • Hometown: Palmdale, CA
  • College: Sacramento State
  • Drafted: 2014 UDFA
  • NFL experience: Six seasons
  • Age: 28
  • Size: 6'1", 230
  • 2019 PFF Grade: 65.1
  • 2019 stats: 134 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 pass defended, 1 QB hit
  • Career stats: 470 tackles, 21 TFL, 13 passes defended, 1 INT, 1 FF, 2 FR, 11 QB hits

Davis wasn't drafted in 2014 after a star career at FCS Sacramento State. He began his career as a UDFA with the Saints, but was signed off of their practice squad by the Broncos in November of his rookie year. Davis finished the season on Denver's active roster, starting two games.

He was mostly a backup and special teams ace in 2015, but has been a full-time starter for the Broncos over the past four years. Davis's best season came in 2018, when he had 114 tackles, five QB hits, seven passes defended, and a pick-six. PFF gave him a very solid 70.6 grade that year, which included grades above 67 in run defense, pass rush, and coverage. Back in 2017, his PFF run defense grade was 83.2.

Davis was a former Broncos captain, which says good things about who he is off of the field. He played for Gary Kubiak in 2015 and 2016, and that familiarity may have contributed to his desire to join the Vikings.

It will take some time for Davis to get acclimated with the Vikings' defense, but he should eventually compete for snaps with Eric Wilson and Troy Dye alongside Eric Kendricks.

It'll be interesting to see how Davis fits into the Vikings' long-term plans. He's the same age as Barr but could be a cheaper option in 2021. The Vikings can create over $7 million in cap space by moving on from Barr next offseason, though they'd also take on over $7 million in dead money.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings vs. Colts Live Score Updates, Discussion

Follow along here during a critical game between Minnesota and Indianapolis.

Will Ragatz

by

OwenCoz

Vikings Snap Count Analysis, Week 2: Barr Injury Causes Shakeup

Injuries to Cameron Dantzler, Pat Elflein, and Anthony Barr caused some changes in playing time.

Will Ragatz

Anthony Barr to Miss Remainder of 2020 Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle

Eric Wilson and Troy Dye will need to step up with Barr going on injured reserve.

Will Ragatz

Three Takeaways From the Vikings' Blowout Loss to the Colts

Kirk Cousins had one of the worst games of his career as the Vikings were throttled by the Colts.

Will Ragatz

by

TimTut22

Vikings Left Searching For Answers After Second Straight Disheartening Loss

Following ugly losses to the Packers and Colts, things are looking bleak for the 2020 Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Open as 1.5-Point Home Underdogs Against Titans in Week 3

The Vikings' schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill are next.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Vikings at Colts: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup in Indianapolis.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Colts Predictions: Lots of Pressure to Avoid 0-2 Start

Both the Vikings and Colts are desperately in need of a win this week, but who will get it done?

Will Ragatz

by

OwenCoz

Vikings Sign Josh Metellus and Brett Jones to Active Roster, Waive Nate Meadors

The Vikings shake things up at backup safety and add an interior lineman to replace Pat Elflein.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Colts Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Jack Doyle OUT for Week 2

The Vikings will likely turn to first-rounder Jeff Gladney in the starting lineup on Sunday.

Will Ragatz