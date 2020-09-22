Vikings Expected to Sign Former Broncos Linebacker Todd Davis

The Vikings are currently hosting former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis and are expected to sign him after he clears the COVID-19 testing protocols, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Barring anything unexpected, the Vikings have found their replacement for Anthony Barr, who suffered a season-ending tear of his pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

This is a big pickup for Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Davis is a six-year veteran who led the Broncos in tackles in three of the past four years, including a 134-tackle season in 2019 (which was tied for eighth-most in the NFL). Given his experience and track record, it's surprising that he was waived earlier this month and that no one has signed him over the past few weeks.

Todd Davis File

Hometown: Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, CA College: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Drafted: 2014 UDFA

2014 UDFA NFL experience: Six seasons

Six seasons Age: 28

28 Size: 6'1", 230

6'1", 230 2019 PFF Grade: 65.1

65.1 2019 stats: 134 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 pass defended, 1 QB hit

134 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 pass defended, 1 QB hit Career stats: 470 tackles, 21 TFL, 13 passes defended, 1 INT, 1 FF, 2 FR, 11 QB hits

Davis wasn't drafted in 2014 after a star career at FCS Sacramento State. He began his career as a UDFA with the Saints, but was signed off of their practice squad by the Broncos in November of his rookie year. Davis finished the season on Denver's active roster, starting two games.

He was mostly a backup and special teams ace in 2015, but has been a full-time starter for the Broncos over the past four years. Davis's best season came in 2018, when he had 114 tackles, five QB hits, seven passes defended, and a pick-six. PFF gave him a very solid 70.6 grade that year, which included grades above 67 in run defense, pass rush, and coverage. Back in 2017, his PFF run defense grade was 83.2.

Davis was a former Broncos captain, which says good things about who he is off of the field. He played for Gary Kubiak in 2015 and 2016, and that familiarity may have contributed to his desire to join the Vikings.

It will take some time for Davis to get acclimated with the Vikings' defense, but he should eventually compete for snaps with Eric Wilson and Troy Dye alongside Eric Kendricks.

It'll be interesting to see how Davis fits into the Vikings' long-term plans. He's the same age as Barr but could be a cheaper option in 2021. The Vikings can create over $7 million in cap space by moving on from Barr next offseason, though they'd also take on over $7 million in dead money.

