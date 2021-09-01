Vikings Expected to Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Sean Mannion

Jake Browning had his chance to seize the Vikings' backup quarterback job for this season and couldn't capitalize, struggling mightily in three preseason games. So the Vikings are likely going back to a familiar face: Sean Mannion, who was their backup in 2019 and 2020.

Mannion was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, causing the Vikings to pivot off of their plan to sign Browning to the practice squad, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Instead, they're expected to bring back Mannion to be the veteran in their QB room, joining starter Kirk Cousins and rookie project Kellen Mond.

It's unclear if the Vikings would sign Mannion to their active roster or put him on the practice squad, which has two spots open. If he goes on the PS, he would only be eligible to be activated for games twice without going on the 53-man roster.

Mond was impressive in the final preseason game against the Chiefs, but really struggled in the two games prior to that. The Vikings may want to have Mannion on the active roster so he could step in if Cousins were to get hurt during a game. Then again, they may not want to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster. So we'll see how that plays out.

Mannion was drafted by the Rams in the third round back in 2015 after a standout career at Oregon State, spending his first four seasons with that franchise. He was then signed by the Vikings prior to 2019 and served as Cousins' backup for two years. Mannion wasn't very good in the 2019 regular season finale when he stepped in with starters resting, but the Vikings value what he brings to the QB room in terms of knowing the playbook and helping Cousins prepare for each game.

Mannion had a decent preseason for the Seahawks this year as he attempted to earn the backup job behind Russell Wilson. In three games, he completed 33 of 49 passes (67 percent) for 228 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. The yards per attempt there is quite low, but it's still a much better line than Browning's 13 for 33 (39 percent) for 154 yards, no touchdowns, and a pick-six.

Seattle included Mannion on its initial 53-man roster along with Wilson and Geno Smith, but waived him on Wednesday when they signed Jake Luton.

