Vikings Free Agency: Top Players Still Available at Positions of Need

With the new league year beginning on Wednesday afternoon, the Vikings officially announced the signings of DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Nick Vigil, OT Rashod Hill, and WR Chad Beebe. That's a solid start to free agency with a splash signing in Tomlinson, but there's still room for more.

The Vikings have around $8.5 million in salary cap space as of Wednesday. Once they finalize a restructure of Adam Thielen's contract that converts base salary to signing bonus (which isn't a pay cut at all), they'll be up to roughly $16 million in space. That move sounds like it's definitely happening, even if it hasn't been announced just yet. An extension for Harrison Smith is another move that's in the works and would free up additional cap space.

With that in mind, here are lists of the top free agents still available at each of Minnesota's main positions of need: cornerback, safety, defensive end, offensive line, and wide receiver. Defensive tackle and linebacker are no longer on the list after the Tomlinson and Vigil signings. Quarterback, tight end, and running back are not considered needs. No specialists are included, either. All players in listed in a very rough order of descending quality. There are too many bottom-of-the-barrel players to list at each position, so the cutoff point is roughly where you'd stop talking about potential impact players.

Cornerback

The Vikings could use a veteran to join a position group headlined by second-year players Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney. Mike Hughes can't be relied upon for a starting role with how many injury issues he's had during his NFL career. The Vikings reportedly showed interest in Shaquill Griffin, who signed with the Jaguars. William Jackson III is also off the board. The Vikings have an offer out to Mackensie Alexander, who spent last season with the Bengals after four years in Minnesota.

Still available

Adoree Jackson

Richard Sherman

Casey Hayward

Desmond King II

Patrick Peterson

Mackensie Alexander

A.J. Bouye

Troy Hill

Brian Poole

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Xavier Rhodes

Quinton Dunbar

K'Waun Williams

Gareon Conley

Bashaud Breeland

Rasul Douglas

Desmond Trufant

Dre Kirkpatrick

Darqueze Dennard

Kevin King

Ross Cockrell

Safety

The Vikings need a safety to play alongside Harrison Smith. 2020 sixth-rounder Josh Metellus isn't the answer. They've shown interest in bringing Anthony Harris back and have also targeted Keanu Neal. Relying on a rookie to learn Mike Zimmer's defense might not be the best idea.

Still available

Anthony Harris

Keanu Neal

Malik Hooker

Kareem Jackson

Xavier Woods

Lamarcus Joyner

Duron Harmon

Tre Boston

Tashaun Gipson

Jaquiski Tartt

Kenny Vaccaro

Will Parks

Bradley McDougald

Damontae Kazee

Ricardo Allen

Erik Harris

Karl Joseph

Andrew Sendejo

Raven Greene

George Iloka

Defensive End/EDGE

The Vikings decided not to tender Ifeadi Odenigbo, and he said his goodbyes on Tuesday. He won't be back. That leaves just Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum to compete for a starting job opposite Danielle Hunter — for now. The Vikings surely need to add another edge rusher or two, especially considering they'll have two big nose tackles in the middle of their defensive line. The pickings are somewhat slim here after the top few, but there are plenty of interesting EDGE options in the draft.

Still available

Carlos Dunlap

Jadeveon Clowney

Melvin Ingram

Aldon Smith

Olivier Vernon

Ryan Kerrigan

Justin Houston

Everson Griffen

Kerry Hyder

Benson Mayowa

Ezekiel Ansah

Vinny Curry

Jabaal Sheard

Bruce Irvin

Trent Murphy

Dion Jordan

Guard

It's no secret that the Vikings need guards. Fans have been clamoring for upgrades at that position for years. At the very least, Minnesota needs a replacement for Dakota Dozier, who somehow started every game last season despite being arguably the worst offensive lineman in the NFL. The Vikings can't be satisfied with mediocrity again. They just can't. And if Ezra Cleveland moves from right guard to left tackle now that Riley Reiff is gone, the Vikings will need *two* new guards. Good guards can be found in the draft, as well.

Still available

Gabe Jackson (not officially released yet, Raiders are trying to trade him)

Trai Turner

Lane Taylor

Austin Blythe

James Carpenter

Nick Easton

Zach Fulton

Brian Winters

Forrest Lamp

Ethan Pocic

Senio Kelemete

Kelechi Osemele

John Miller

Oday Aboushi

J.R. Sweezy

Joe Haeg

Chris Reed

Alex Redmond

Wide receiver

Bringing Beebe back should not be the answer at No. 3 receiver. Same goes for free agents in the Tajae Sharpe/Kendall Wright tier or late Day 3 picks like K.J. Osborn or Bisi Johnson. The Vikings could do a lot for their offensive by targeting a legitimately dangerous third receiver in FA or the draft. They're not going to splurge on a top option like Kenny Golladay, Juju Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel, or even Antonio Brown, but they don't have to.

Still available (non-No. 1 options)

T.Y. Hilton

Sammy Watkins

Keelan Cole ( article here )

) Danny Amendola

Golden Tate

Breshad Perriman

DeSean Jackson

Adam Humphries

Rashard Higgins

Marquise Goodwin

Larry Fitzgerald

David Moore

Josh Reynolds

Cordarrelle Patterson

Chris Conley

Alshon Jeffery

Demarcus Robinson

Dede Westbrook

Willie Snead

Kenny Stills

Damiere Byrd

Offensive tackle

I'm not entirely sure the Vikings would sign a tackle in free agency since they have Brian O'Neill, Ezra Cleveland, and Rashod Hill on the roster, but who knows? If Cleveland stays at guard and Hill remains the swing tackle, there's room for another option. The draft might be the place to do it, but there are some interesting tackles still out there.

Alejandro Villanueva

Mitchell Schwartz

Russell Okung

Eric Fisher

Riley Reiff

Rick Wagner

Bobby Massie

Dennis Kelly

Mike Remmers

Jason Peters

Ty Sambrailo

Cedric Ogbuehi

Cameron Fleming

Roderick Johnson

Thanks for reading.