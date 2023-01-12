Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Brian Asamoah Upgraded to Full

The Vikings could have their starting center back for Sunday's game against the Giants.

For the first time in over a month, Vikings center Garrett Bradbury was a full participant in practice on Thursday. That suggests he has a good chance to return from a five-game absence and play in Minnesota's opening playoff game against the Giants on Sunday.

Bradbury's been dealing with a tricky lower back injury, which was aggravated during a car accident a few weeks ago. Kevin O'Connell has said for a while now that he was improving, but that they didn't want to put him out there until he was fully ready.

Getting in a full, physical, padded practice on Thursday is a big step. It doesn't guarantee that Bradbury will play on Sunday, but things are looking promising, especially if he's a full participant again on Friday. Backup Chris Reed will continue to stay ready in case he's needed.

If Bradbury does return, he'll be facing a tough matchup against Giants interior linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Lawrence is one of the league's best players at his position and Williams is dangerous, too. Bradbury, the Vikings' 2019 first-round pick, was having easily the best season of his career before getting injured.

Also upgraded to full participation on Thursday was rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah, who missed last week's game with a knee injury. He played 27 snaps against the Giants in these teams' last meeting a few weeks ago, forcing and recovering a fumble for a huge play in the first half.

Veteran safety Harrison Smith (knee) remained limited, but it would take a lot to keep him out of this Sunday's game. It's possible the Vikings are just being cautious with his reps this week.

"Harrison's always ready to go when it's a time like this," Ed Donatell said. "You know the guy. It'd have to be something pretty serious."

Backup cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed a second consecutive practice. He was tending to a personal family matter on Wednesday and is also dealing with an ankle injury. It's unclear who would be next up at outside cornerback if Patrick Peterson or Duke Shelley had to leave the game. The Vikings have Kris Boyd and Kalon Barnes on the active roster, and could potentially elevate Parry Nickerson or Tay Gowan from the practice squad.

As for the Vikings' right tackle position, it's unclear if it'll be Oli Udoh or Blake Brandel. Brandel has returned to practice this week and could be activated from IR before the game.

"I wouldn't say definitely," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said when asked if Udoh would definitely be at right tackle this week.

Six players were limited for the Giants on Thursday. That includes Williams, No. 1 cornerback Adoree Jackson — who is hoping to return this week — right tackle Evan Neal, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

The final injury report, with game designations, will come out on Friday.

