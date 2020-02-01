Former Vikings Guard Steve Hutchinson Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans guard Steve Hutchinson has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of five members of the modern-era class of 2020, per multiple reports. After being named a finalist but coming up short in each of the last two years, one of the greatest offensive linemen of the 2000s will finally hear his name called on Saturday night.

Joining Hutchinson in the class of 2020 are Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu.

A first round pick out of Michigan in 2001, Hutchinson started 169 games in a 12-year NFL career. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team member twice, and a seven-time Pro Bowler, with all of those honors being accrued between 2003 and 2009. He was named to the 2000s All-Decade team.

Hutchinson began his career with the Seahawks, spending his first five NFL seasons in Seattle. He helped running back Shaun Alexander win the 2005 MVP award and participated in Super Bowl XL, which the Seahawks lost to the Steelers. After the 2005 season, the Seahawks declined to give Hutchinson the franchise tag, instead using the transition tag, which allowed other teams to negotiate with him. Sure enough, the Vikings pounced and gave Hutchinson a seven-year, $49 million contract, one of the largest ever given to an offensive lineman at the time.

Famously, the Vikings used a "poison-pill" provision in Hutchinson's contract that would make it fully guaranteed if he wasn't the highest-paid offensive lineman on the team. With the Seahawks having just signed future Hall of Famer Walter Jones to a massive deal, they were unable to match the Vikings' offer.

Hutchinson spent his next six seasons (2006-11) in Minnesota, helping pave the way for Chester Taylor's career-best season in 2006 and then becoming a major factor towards Adrian Peterson's immediate success, starting in 2007. He helped the Vikings reach the NFC Championship game following the 2009 season.

After being released by the Vikings in March 2012, Hutchinson spent the final year of his career with the Titans. He blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons.

Last weekend, former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre tweeted that he believed Hutchinson should be a Hall of Famer.

In his third year as a finalist, Hutchinson has finally made it. A native of South Florida, Hutchinson will hear his name called in Miami during the NFL honors show on Saturday night.

Hutchinson becomes the 22nd former Vikings player to reach the Hall of Fame, and just the fifth offensive lineman, joining Randall McDaniel, Mick Tinglehoff, Ron Yary, and Gary Zimmerman.