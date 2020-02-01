InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Former Vikings Guard Steve Hutchinson Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Will Ragatz

Former Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans guard Steve Hutchinson has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of five members of the modern-era class of 2020, per multiple reports. After being named a finalist but coming up short in each of the last two years, one of the greatest offensive linemen of the 2000s will finally hear his name called on Saturday night.

Joining Hutchinson in the class of 2020 are Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu.

A first round pick out of Michigan in 2001, Hutchinson started 169 games in a 12-year NFL career. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team member twice, and a seven-time Pro Bowler, with all of those honors being accrued between 2003 and 2009. He was named to the 2000s All-Decade team.

Hutchinson began his career with the Seahawks, spending his first five NFL seasons in Seattle. He helped running back Shaun Alexander win the 2005 MVP award and participated in Super Bowl XL, which the Seahawks lost to the Steelers. After the 2005 season, the Seahawks declined to give Hutchinson the franchise tag, instead using the transition tag, which allowed other teams to negotiate with him. Sure enough, the Vikings pounced and gave Hutchinson a seven-year, $49 million contract, one of the largest ever given to an offensive lineman at the time.

Famously, the Vikings used a "poison-pill" provision in Hutchinson's contract that would make it fully guaranteed if he wasn't the highest-paid offensive lineman on the team. With the Seahawks having just signed future Hall of Famer Walter Jones to a massive deal, they were unable to match the Vikings' offer.

Hutchinson spent his next six seasons (2006-11) in Minnesota, helping pave the way for Chester Taylor's career-best season in 2006 and then becoming a major factor towards Adrian Peterson's immediate success, starting in 2007. He helped the Vikings reach the NFC Championship game following the 2009 season.

After being released by the Vikings in March 2012, Hutchinson spent the final year of his career with the Titans. He blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 of his 12 NFL seasons.

Last weekend, former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre tweeted that he believed Hutchinson should be a Hall of Famer.

In his third year as a finalist, Hutchinson has finally made it. A native of South Florida, Hutchinson will hear his name called in Miami during the NFL honors show on Saturday night.

Hutchinson becomes the 22nd former Vikings player to reach the Hall of Fame, and just the fifth offensive lineman, joining Randall McDaniel, Mick Tinglehoff, Ron Yary, and Gary Zimmerman.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Who will the Vikings pick at No. 25 overall? Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore, and Austin Jackson are a few options.

Will Ragatz

by

purplepeople19

Kyle Rudolph Not Selected As Walter Payton Man of the Year For Second Straight Year

Once again, Rudolph falls short of the honor, which goes to Calais Campbell of the Jaguars.

Will Ragatz

Cornerbacks the Vikings Could Draft in the First Round

CJ Henderson, Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, and Jaylon Johnson are corners the Vikings could take with the 25th pick.

Will Ragatz

Kirk Cousins: Vikings Were "Still Figuring It Out" Offensively in September

The Vikings quarterback had some interesting things to say during a recent interview with Pro Football Talk.

Will Ragatz

Nearly Two Dozen Former Vikings Make XFL Rosters

How can you watch former Vikings like Edmond Robinson, Jhurell Pressley, and Jeff Badet in the XFL? Find out here.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Offseason Roster Question No. 4: Who Stays and Who Goes in Vikings Secondary?

The Vikings face a number of difficult decisions in the secondary as they head into 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Ranking Rick Spielman's Eight Draft Classes as Vikings GM

With the 2020 Draft approaching for the Vikings, we ranked all eight of Rick Spielman's drafts since he became the General Manager in 2012.

Will Ragatz

Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dies at Age 58

The Vikings legend has passed away after a lengthy fight with brain cancer.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Terrell Suggs, Former Teammates Pay Tribute to Chris Doleman

The Vikings legend was a beloved man and will be dearly missed.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Name Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer Co-Defensive Coordinators

The Vikings have promoted Patterson and Zimmer to replace George Edwards in 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55