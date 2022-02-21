Vikings Hiring Rams' Wes Phillips As Kevin O'Connell's Offensive Coordinator

The Vikings are hiring Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Wes Phillips as Kevin O'Connell's offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Phillips and O'Connell have worked together in four of the last five seasons. They were together with the Rams for the past two years, and before that were on the Washington staff together in 2017 and 2018. Phillips will be to O'Connell what O'Connell was to Sean McVay: a top assistant in all facets of the offense.

Phillips, 43, is the son of former Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former Oilers and Saints head coach Bum Phillips. After playing quarterback at UTEP and spending a few years coaching at the college level, Phillips got his start in the NFL on the Cowboys' staff when his dad was the head coach. He stuck around in Dallas after Wade was let go, and then latched on in Washington in 2014 when McVay was the OC.

The Vikings also interviewed Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown and Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for their OC vacancy, but ended up deciding on Phillips.

Phillips will work closely with O'Connell, passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio, and run game coordinator Curtis Modkins as the Vikings develop and install their offense. He'll be a big part of building the scheme, teaching the offense to players, and coming up with weekly game plans.

Here's what the Vikings' staff looks like so far:

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Assistant head coach: Mike Pettine

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Quarterbacks: Chris O'Hara

Assistant quarterbacks: Jerrod Johnson

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio

Offensive line: Chris Kuper

Assistant offensive line: Justin Rascati

Defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell

Defensive line: Chris Rumph

Linebackers:

Defensive backs:

Special teams coordinator:

Offensive and defensive quality control coaches?

Medical, training, and strength staff TBD

