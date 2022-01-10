Vikings Hold No. 12 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Vikings could be in the market for a quarterback this year, although that'll depend on what happens with Kirk Cousins.

With the 2021 regular season in the books, the 2022 NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams has been set. The Vikings have the No. 12 overall pick. Had they lost to the Bears on Sunday, they would've picked ninth. But they rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win 31-17 and send head coach Mike Zimmer off with a win.

If they do make their pick at 12, it'll be the Vikings' highest first-round selection since taking Trae Waynes at No. 11 overall in 2015. Last year, they held the No. 14 pick but traded back and took Christian Darrisaw 23rd overall.

The Vikings have picked 12th just twice in franchise history, taking Chuck Foreman in 1973 and Christian Ponder in 2011. One of those worked out better than the other, not that it means anything for this year. Notable No. 12 picks in the past decade include Micah Parsons, Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Fletcher Cox. On the flip side, there are players like Henry Ruggs, Rashan Gary, Sheldon Rankins, and D.J. Hayden.

The question for the Vikings is who will be leading their draft this year. With Zimmer expected to be fired and GM Rick Spielman on the hot seat as well, there could be some fresh faces making the picks this year.

Depending on what the Vikings end up doing with Kirk Cousins, they could be in the market for a quarterback in the first round. Cornerback, defensive end, and linebacker could also be in the mix, as could any position group.

The next four months leading up to April 28th should be a lot of fun.

