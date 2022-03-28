Vikings Hosting CB Nate Hairston, OL Jesse Davis on Free Agent Visits

Hairston and Davis would add some experienced depth for the Vikings at positions of need.

The Vikings are hosting a pair of free agents — former Broncos cornerback Nate Hairston and former Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis — for visits on Monday, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Both times the Vikings have hosted free agents for visits so far this offseason (ex-Packers Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan), they've signed them, so this likely means Minnesota has significant interest in inking Hairston and Davis to deals. Both have plenty of NFL experience and familiarity with a member of the Vikings' new coaching staff. They'd be solid depth additions with possible starting upside at positions of need.

Hairston, who turns 28 this summer, is a 2017 fifth-round pick who has bounced around the league. He's had stints with the Colts, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos. A 6-foot, 185-pound corner, Hairston has played in 59 games (18 starts) with 2 interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 104 tackles in five years. He has average athleticism for the position.

In his first three NFL seasons, Hairston started a total of 17 games and played at least 390 snaps each year. The Temple product generally graded better in run defense and tackling than he did in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Hairston spent much of 2020 on the Ravens' practice squad, but got an opportunity to see the field again last year in Denver. Working with new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, he graded well in limited defensive action (148 snaps) and saw a ton of time on special teams.

For his career, Hairston's snaps are split pretty evenly between the slot and the outside. If the Vikings were to sign him, he could compete with Chandon Sullivan for the starting slot job while adding depth as a versatile player who knows Donatell's scheme.

Davis might end up being the Vikings' second offensive line addition, following former Broncos guard Austin Schlottmann. Undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, Davis spent time as a training camp/practice squad player with the Seahawks and Broncos before latching on with the Dolphins. He's started 72 games over the last five years in Miami, seeing time at every spot except for center.

The majority of Davis's playing time has come at right tackle and right guard, but he's played both spots on the left side as well. With the LT, LG, and RT spots already secured in Minnesota, his path to a potential starting role would be at right guard.

Davis has received mediocre PFF grades throughout his career as a starter, but it's worth noting that his two highest-graded seasons came when he was primarily playing guard, not tackle. In 2018, he spent the entire season as Miami's starting RG and posted a good 69.3 pass-blocking grade. In 2020, Davis played mostly RG and had the highest overall grade (62.6) of his career.

Davis worked with new Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper in 2017 and '18 when Kuper was the assistant OL coach in Miami. Kuper then moved on to be the assistant OL coach in Denver, where he worked with Schlottmann.

Standing 6'6" and weighing 318 pounds, Davis has good size and athleticism (8.61 relative athletic score). He's never been much more than a decent starting option, but that could still be helpful for the Vikings. Davis is experienced, knows Kuper well, and can play multiple positions. He turns 31 in September.

As of now, the Vikings still have Garrett Bradbury set to start at center and a jumble of potential options to start at RG: Oli Udoh, Wyatt Davis, and Schlottmann. Davis probably becomes the favorite out of that group if the Vikings end up signing him, as is expected. However, there's still time for the Vikings to continue adding competition to the interior O-line via free agency or the draft.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.