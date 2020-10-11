SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings Inactives: Holton Hill and Kris Boyd Out, James Lynch Active

Will Ragatz

Vikings cornerbacks Holton Hill and Kris Boyd – both listed as questionable heading into this weekend – are officially inactive for tonight's game against the Seahawks. Also inactive for the Vikings are returner K.J. Osborn, defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, and backup offensive tackle Oli Udoh.

Not having Hill or Boyd means the Vikings will have their fifth different cornerback trio in as many games. Third-year veteran Mike Hughes returns after missing two games with a neck injury to join rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney in the starting lineup.

The No. 4 cornerback is rookie Harrison Hand, but it's possible the Vikings would turn to safety George Iloka as a "big nickel" if one of the top three has to come off the field.

Rookie defensive tackle James Lynch is active for the first time in the season's fifth game. It'll be interesting to see if the Baylor product gets any defensive snaps.

With no Osborn, Ameer Abdullah will return kickoffs and Chad Beebe will likely return punts.

The Seahawks have six inactives: Jamal Adams, Mike Iupati, Jordyn Brooks, Kyle Fuller, Lano Hill, and Carlos Hyde. It'll likely be Jordan Simmons getting the start at left guard for Iupati. Ryan Neal has been impressive at safety while filling in for Adams. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar returning to action is good news for the Seahawks' defense.

