Vikings Injury News: Patrick Peterson Left the Win in Carolina With Cramps

The Vikings' veteran cornerback has a full two weeks to get healthy for a matchup with the Cowboys on Halloween.

The Vikings had a scary injury moment during their 34-28 overtime victory against the Panthers on Sunday, as veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. He had just come up gimpy while covering D.J. Moore on a deep shot that fell incomplete.

However, it appears the Vikings and Peterson avoided anything serious. He was listed as questionable to return to the game with cramps. Peterson didn't end up returning, with Cameron Dantzler playing the final ten snaps or so of the Panthers' game-tying drive. Carolina never possessed the ball in overtime, so there's no way to know if Peterson would've been out there.

Prior to exiting the game, Peterson was playing at a very high level. He was sticky in coverage all game, helping limit Moore to five catches for 73 yards on 13 targets. It was yet another strong performance for the veteran, who has been a huge addition to the defense in his first season in Minnesota.

With the Vikings having a bye next week, Peterson will have a full two months to prepare to take on the Cowboys and their explosive offense at home in Week 8.

In other Vikings injury news, Dalvin Cook (ankle) and Anthony Barr (knee) completed the game without aggravating anything. Cook handled 31 touches after missing two of the last three games.

"I'm not [fully healthy], but we got two weeks to do whatever we're about to do, so next time you see me, I'll be ready to full-go," Cook said. "I got two weeks, and that was big for us to get that win, so we can all get back to 100 percent, our whole team. We got some guys that are nicked up, that's part of the game. But those two weeks are gonna help us get on track and get healthy."

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and tight end Ben Ellefson missed this game but could have a chance to return after the bye.

