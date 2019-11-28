Viking
Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen Among Seven Starters Listed As "Limited"

Will Ragatz

The Vikings released their first injury report of the week on Thursday, and it features a number of key starters who are dealing with various ailments ahead of Monday night's game in Seattle.

Since Thursday is Thanksgiving, the Vikings didn't practice, so the report is an estimation of what the levels of participation would have been.

It's a bit surprising to see Cook's name pop up on the report with a chest injury. He appeared to be favoring his chest after a two-point conversion against the Cowboys, but finished that game and played against the Broncos a week later.

All signs have been pointing towards a Thielen return in Seattle; Kirk Cousins expressed absolute confidence on his podcast that Thielen would be back, and the Vikings waived Josh Doctson earlier in the week. But that may not be a sure thing. Thielen didn't do much at Wednesday's practice.

Linval Joseph returned to practice on Wednesday, putting him on track for a return from his knee injury, but that's no sure thing either. Safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris are also coming off of injuries. Defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Shamar Stephen are banged up, as well.

The only players that can be confidently declared in or out are Ben Gedeon and Josh Kline. Gedeon will remain out with a concussion, while Kline is on track to return from his own concussion issues.

For everyone else, we'll learn a lot more after Friday's practice. The Vikings will also practice Saturday on this long week.

