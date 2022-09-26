Vikings Injury Updates: Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell provided updates on the Vikings' three injured players during his virtual press conference on Monday.

Running back Dalvin Cook is "day to day" with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Lions. O'Connell called it a subluxation (meaning partial dislocation), adding that it's something Cook has dealt with before.

"He's pretty sore today, but obviously something he's familiar with," O'Connell said. "He's ready to try to get back out there and go, but we'll take it day to day.

"Not something that is new to him. I know he's dealt with that at times. But I think it's something that he's prepared to try to play with, while also knowing that we're going to do what's best for him to try to make sure we have him as much as possible through the ins and outs of the rest of the season. It truly is day to day. We'll assess that as the week goes on."

If Cook can't play, Alexander Mattison would get the start against the Saints in London.

Safety Harrison Smith, who missed the Lions game with a concussion, should be back and good to go for this Sunday's game.

"Harrison Smith will be, we think, pretty much ready to go," O'Connell said. "He's cleared the protocols. We'll limit his contact in practice early in the week, but the expectation is that Harry will be able to go in London."

Lastly, the Vikings hope to get rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. back in the mix at practice this week. Booth is still dealing with a quad injury, which isn't believed to be serious but can be tricky to come back from.

