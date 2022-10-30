Vikings Injury Updates: Dalvin Tomlinson, Irv Smith Jr. Will Have MRIs

The Vikings have been a remarkably healthy football team so far this season. They have a few depth players on injured reserve, but they came into Sunday's game against the Cardinals with only one starter having missed a game all year. That would be Harrison Smith, who sat out back in Week 3 with a concussion.

Unfortunately, this game seemingly had as many injury scares involving Vikings starters as the first six, combined.

Adam Thielen and Za'Darius Smith each went down and had to be looked at by trainers at one point. However, both players were able to return to the game. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game that Thielen and Smith suffered knee contusions. They shouldn't be in danger of missing next week's game in Washington.

Two players whose statuses are in a bit more question are Irv Smith Jr. and Dalvin Tomlinson. O'Connell said both Smith (ankle) and Tomlinson (calf) will have MRIs taken.

"Pretty hopeful on that one, we'll just see the timeline," O'Connell said of Tomlinson's injury. "He's been so big for us, (a huge) contributor for us that we hope to have back as soon as possible."

The Vikings were already without defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (illness) on Sunday.

O'Connell said Smith injured his ankle on Kirk Cousins' touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn in the fourth quarter.

It would be a big loss if either Smith or Tomlinson miss next week's game against the Commanders in Washington. The Vikings' depth would be tested.

