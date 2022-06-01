Vikings Injury Updates: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Za'Darius Smith, K.J. Osborn

The Vikings were without several notable players at their latest OTA practice on Wednesday, although none of the injuries appear to be serious enough to bring training camp statuses into doubt.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a candidate to be the No. 4 receiver this season and potentially return punts as well, suffered what head coach Kevin O'Connell described as a "lower-leg injury" last week during practice. He was seen in a walking boot at Adam Thielen's charity softball game on Tuesday night and was moving around on a scooter at Wednesday's practice.

Smith-Marsette will be out for next week's three-day mandatory minicamp, which concludes the offseason program.

"Really just where he’s at, his spring is pretty much over just based upon the timing of things," O'Connell said. "But we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready to roll for training camp. It’s really just a precautionary thing, making sure we handled it now so he can get off to a good start — have a good four, five weeks in the summer to prep for training camp and be ready to roll."

The receiver ahead of him on the depth chart, WR3 K.J. Osborn, was also out on Wednesday. "(He) had a little something come up, too," O'Connell said. "Nothing serious. We may get him back going again next week."

Those minor injuries don't appear to be related to the Vikings signing veteran receiver Albert Wilson, who was present on Wednesday wearing No. 25. O'Connell said Wilson has a "skillset we like" and suggested he could be in the mix to return punts, even though he hasn't done that since leaving college nearly a decade ago.

With Osborn and Smith-Marsette out and Wilson not fully practicing yet, Bisi Johnson and Trishton Jackson took some reps with the first-team offense. Myron Mitchell and rookie Jalen Nailor made some plays with the 2s. Blake Proehl still isn't healthy after suffering a major knee injury in training camp last year.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith was also absent from Wednesday's practice, though that doesn't appear to be serious at all.

"Just very, very late, just kind of a little cautionary thing with him," O'Connell said. "He should be back ready to roll on Friday."

The Vikings still haven't had rookie corner Andrew Booth Jr. practice yet, though he appears to be on track to be ready for camp. Irv Smith Jr. seems to be getting close to 100 percent.

