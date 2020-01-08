VikingMaven
Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to Interview for Browns Head Coaching Vacancy on Thursday

Will Ragatz

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is set to interview for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Stefanski has been rumored as a head coach candidate for months now, but the NFL is down to one opening. With the Panthers hiring Baylor coach Matt Rhule and the Giants hiring Patriots special teams/wide receivers coach Joe Judge, Cleveland is the only franchise that still needs to hire a coach for next season.

Stefanski had been rumored to be a candidate with both the Panthers and Giants. The Cowboys (Mike McCarthy) and Redskins (Ron Rivera) also filled openings recently, but Stefanski didn't seem to be in the running for either of those.

Before Vikings fans panic about losing their offensive coordinator, they should know that Stefanski is just one of six candidates being considered by the Browns. The others are Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Ravens OC Greg Roman, 49ers DC Robert Saleh, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Of that group, only Stefanski and McDaniels have yet to interview.

At his media availability on Wednesday, Stefanski declined to comment on the situation, saying he wanted to keep the focus on the Vikings' upcoming game against the 49ers.

Stefanski has been a big part of the Vikings' offensive resurgence this season. He took over as interim OC when John DeFilippo was fired in December 2018, and earned the full-time job last offseason. He has worked alongside Gary Kubiak, who the Vikings brought in this offseason as an offensive advisor, to build an impressive offense that leans heavily on the running game and play-action passing. Stefanski calls plays for the Vikings and has been impressive in that role, for the most part.

He has been with the Vikings franchise since 2006, serving in various assistant coach capacities under three different head coaches.

