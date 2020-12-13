Vikings Kicker Dan Bailey Has Missed Seven Times in the Past Two Games

Bailey is melting down against the Buccaneers and hurting the Vikings in a big way.

Vikings veteran kicker Dan Bailey is self-destructing right now.

Bailey, the former longtime Dallas Cowboy who was once the most accurate kicker in NFL history, can't make a kick to save his life at the moment. He went 0-for-3 in the first half against the Buccaneers, missing an extra point, a 36-yard field goal and a 54-yarder. None of the three were particularly close. Then, with the Vikings trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter, he missed a 45-yarder wide right.

If you're keeping track, that's an 0-for-4 day for Bailey, directly costing the Vikings 10 points. It gives him seven missed kicks on nine attempts going back to the previous game.

Bailey's struggles began a week ago. Through the first 11 games of the season, he had made 12 of his 14 field goal attempts and 26 of 27 extra points. Then, against the Jaguars, he missed three of his five kicks—two extra points and a potential game-winning 51-yard field goal.

During the week leading up to this game against the Buccaneers, Bailey seemed to think that everything was OK.

"It was just a strange deal," he said. "I was really consistent into the ball from a timing standpoint. I actually had a pretty good pregame, I thought, so I went into everything feeling good, feeling confident. I've been practicing really well, too. You know, I don't know that I can really put a finger on it, other than it obviously wasn't up to the standard, and it was pretty out of character for me to go out there and do that. I'm not proud of it; I'm a little embarrassed about it, to be honest, but it's just one of those things where you just have to move on and try to go knock the next ones through.”

Bailey said that he wasn't going to change anything in his preparation or approach, brushing off the rough outing as a fluke. Both Mike Zimmer and special teams coach Marwan Maalouf expressed confidence in the veteran kicker, although Maalouf did point out a potential mechanical issue.

"I think he was hitting a little bit higher on the ball," Maalouf said. "I kind of noticed that a little bit after the second miss. Just had a bad day. That’s probably the biggest thing. He’s had a good week of practice. He had a really good week of practice the week before and leading up to it in pregame, and he does a good job."

This week needed to be a bounce-back performance for Bailey, and instead it's been the exact opposite. He appears to be completely melting down from a mental standpoint, with none of the four kicks against Tampa Bay coming close.

Prior to last week, the last time a Vikings kicker missed three or more kicks in a game came when Daniel Carlson did it in Week 2 of the 2018 season. The Vikings cut Carlson after the game despite having just drafted him in the fifth round.

Going forward, the Vikings may need to give Bailey some competition for the job—or just cut him. They have second-year kicker Tristan Vizcaino on the practice squad and could also look to bring in some veterans next week.

Between Bailey's missed kicks and a couple questionable defensive pass interference calls, everything is going wrong for the Vikings right now. They've played well on offense and are potentially going to lose, in large part, because of Bailey's misses.

